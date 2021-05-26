Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: ओडिशा में तूफान का लैंडफॉल, तटीय इलाकों में तेज बारिश

#WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
The landfall process of #CycloneYaas is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete. It is 30 km south-southeast of Balasore at 9:30 am, as per IMD's update. pic.twitter.com/j6JMo2f3sa
#WATCH Odisha | Chandipur, Balasore witnesses heavy rainfall & strong winds.#CycloneYaas over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am. pic.twitter.com/vlYUFSZjUA— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
#CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 87.45°E, about 60 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km east-northeast of Paradip, 100 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 105 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD (issued at 0530 hours)— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021
#WATCH | West Bengal: Sea turns rough at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. pic.twitter.com/19nbvbgHNL— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021