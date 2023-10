बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रहा है चक्रवाती तूफान 'HAMOON', इन राज्यों के लिए IMD ने जारी की चेतावनी

VSCS over WC Arabian Seaat 0830 hrs of 23 Oct about 230 km N-NW of Socotra (Yemen), 280 km S-SW of Salalah (Oman) and 200 km S-SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Likely to to move NW and cross Yemen coast close to Al- Ghaidah around early hours of 24 Oct as VSCS.