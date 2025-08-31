ganesh chaturthi

दिल्ली से इंदौर आ रहे एयर इंडिया के विमान में आग! दिल्ली में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , रविवार, 31 अगस्त 2025 (09:38 IST)
Emergency Landing of Air India plane : इंदौर जाने वाला एयर इंडिया का विमान रविवार को तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से वापस दिल्ली लौट आया। दिल्ली में विमान की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई। विमान में सवार सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि एयर इंडिया के विमान AI2913 दिल्‍ली से इंदौर की और उड़ान भरते ही पायलट को दाहिने इंजन में फायर इंडिकेशन मिला। उन्होंने एटीसी को तुरंत इसकी सूचना दी और इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराने की इजाजत मांगी। इसके तत्‍काल बाद एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट की दिल्‍ली में वापस सुरक्षित लैंडिंग कराई गई। सभी यात्री सुरक्षित है। विमान को जांच के लिए भेजा गया।
 
एयर इंडिया के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि विमान को जांच के लिए ग्राउंडेड कर दिया गया है। यात्रियों को इंदौर ले जाने के लिए वैकल्पिक विमान की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। विमानन कंपनी ने यात्रियों को हुई असुविधा के लिए खेद जताया है।
 
एयरलाइन ने हवाई सुरक्षा नियामक डीजीसीए को भी घटना की जानकारी दी। कंपनी की ओर से कहा गया है कि यात्रियों और क्रू की सुरक्षा कंपनी की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।
