दिल्ली से इंदौर आ रहे एयर इंडिया के विमान में आग! दिल्ली में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

एयर इंडिया के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि विमान को जांच के लिए ग्राउंडेड कर दिया गया है। यात्रियों को इंदौर ले जाने के लिए वैकल्पिक विमान की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। विमानन कंपनी ने यात्रियों को हुई असुविधा के लिए खेद जताया है।
Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi,…— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025