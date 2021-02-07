Uttarakhad Live Updates : उत्तराखंड में जलसैलाब, 25 लोगों को किया रेस्क्यू, अभी भी कई लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

#HADROps#Uttarakhand— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 7, 2021
Two IAF C-130 aircraft from AFS Hindan have positioned @NDRFHQ teams at Dehradun, where Mi-17 & ALH helicopters are deployed for onward deployment to Joshimath. An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken reccee of affected areas. pic.twitter.com/EQhAW4uNTv
LIVE : चमोली में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा को लेकर प्रेसवार्ता। https://t.co/jprXHgW28x— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021
#Uttarakhand https://t.co/WnpJRbcUek— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021
Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021
While in Assam, PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2021
राहत की खबर ये है कि नंदप्रयाग से आगे अलकनंदा नदी का बहाव सामान्य हो गया है। नदी का जलस्तर सामान्य से अब 1 मीटर ऊपर है लेकिन बहाव कम होता जा रहा है। राज्य के मुख्य सचिव, आपदा सचिव, पुलिस अधिकारी एवं मेरी समस्त टीम आपदा कंट्रोल रूम में स्थिति पर लगातार नज़र रख रही है। pic.twitter.com/MoY3LX49rF— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021
People are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda. As a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam & Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot: Uttarakhand CM— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest: Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021