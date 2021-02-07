Select Your Language

Uttarakhad Live Updates : उत्तराखंड में जलसैलाब, 25 लोगों को किया रेस्क्यू, अभी भी कई लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

webdunia
रविवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2021 (20:10 IST)
चमोली। उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के नीति घाटी में ग्लेशियर टूटने से तबाही। हरिद्वार और ऋषिकेश में भी अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। वेबदुनिया संवाददाता निष्‍ठा पांडे के हवाले से मामले से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
...


09:13 PM, 7th Feb
webdunia
उत्तराखंड में तबाही के बाद से अब तक 25 लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया जा चुका है। इनमें तपोवन से 12 लोगों को बचाया गया है, वहीं रेणी से 13 लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया गया है।

08:41 PM, 7th Feb
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा है कि उनकी सरकार उत्तराखंड के लोगों को हरसंभव मदद मुहैया कराने के लिये तैयार है, जहां रविवार को चमोली जिले के जोशीमठ में ग्लेशियर टूटने से भीषण बाढ़ आ गई है। केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, 'चमोली ज़िले से आपदा की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है, ईश्वर से सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा एवं कुशलता की प्रार्थना करता हूं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में उत्तराखंड की जनता तक हरसंभव मदद पहुंचाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार तैयार है। उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के जोशीमठ में रविवार को ग्लेशियर टूटने से धौली गंगा नदी में भीषण बाढ़ आ गई है, जिससे पारिस्थितिकीय रूप से संवेदनशील हिमालय के ऊपरी हिस्सों में बड़े पैमाने पर तबाही होने की खबर है। 

08:31 PM, 7th Feb
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों ने कहा है कि उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद फ्रांस ने भारत के साथ पूरी एकजुटता व्यक्त की है। इसमें 100 से ज्यादा लोग लापता हो गए हैं। हमारे विचार उनके और उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं।

08:27 PM, 7th Feb
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि राहत एंव बचाव कार्य में भारतीय सशस्त्र बल जुट गए हैं। जोशीमठ में कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया गया है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट किया कि चमोली में ग्लेशियर टूटने से हुई अमूल्य जनहानि से बहुत दुखी हूं। मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं। राहत और बचाव कार्य के लिए बरेली से सशस्त्र बलों के दो हेलीकॉप्टर को जोशीमठ भेजा गया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जोशीमठ के रिंगी गांव में सेना के इंजीनियरिंग टास्क फोर्स का एक दल भी तैनात किया गया है। प्रभावित लोगों के बचाव के लिए सेना ने रविवार को चार कॉलम और दो मेडिकल टीमें तैनात की है।

07:50 PM, 7th Feb
उत्तराखंड के सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने कहा-  चमोली में हिमखंड टूटने के कारण हुए हिमस्खलन के बाद 7 लोगों के शव बरामद, कम से कम 125 लापता। NDRF की एक टीम दिल्ली से यहां पहुंची है। मेडिकल सुविधा की दृष्टि से वहां सेना के, पैरामिलिट्री फोर्सेज के और हमारे राज्य के डॉक्टर के वहां कैंप किए गए हैं। घटना में जिन लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है, उन सभी को 4-4 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा राज्य सरकार देगी।

05:32 PM, 7th Feb
खबरों के मुताबिक अब तक 10 लोगों के मौत की पुष्टि की जा चुकी है। शव भी बरामद किए जा चुके हैं।

04:49 PM, 7th Feb
उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नंबर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं।

04:38 PM, 7th Feb
पश्चिम बंगाल के हल्दिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कहा- 
मां गंगा का उद्गम स्थल उत्तराखंड इस समय आपदा का सामना कर रहा है। ग्लेशियर टूटने से वहां नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है। मैं उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत, भारत सरकार के गृह मंत्री से लगातार संपर्क में हूं। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य चल रहा है। लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। मेडिकल सुविधाओं में कमी न हो, इस पर जोर दिया जा रहा है।

04:38 PM, 7th Feb
ITBP डीजी सुरजीत सिंह देसवाल ने कहा- ऋषिकेश से 13-14 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर तपोवन डैम है, जहां पर पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है। तपोवन डैम के सुरंग में काम चल रहा था जिसमें 20-25 लोग फंसे हुए हैं। ITBP की टीम वहां बचाव कार्य कर फंसे हुए लोगों को बचाने का काम कर रही है।

02:40 PM, 7th Feb
- उत्तराखंड डीजीपी अशोक कुमार के मुताबिक तपोवन बांध में फंसे 16 लोगों को पुलिस ने बचाया। 
- आईटीबीपी के प्रवक्ता के ने कहा कि तपोवन एनटीपीसी ऊर्जा संयंत्र के परियोजना स्थल प्रभारी के मुताबिक 150 से अधिक श्रमिकों की मौत की आशंका है, अब तक तीन शव मिले हैं। 
-उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले की ऋषिगंगा घाटी में रविवार को हिमखंड के टूटने से अलकनंदा और इसकी सहायक नदियों में अचानक आई विकराल बाढ़ के बाद गढ़वाल क्षेत्र में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है।
-राज्य के आपदा मोचन बल की डीआईजी रिद्धिम अग्रवाल ने बताया कि ऋषिगंगा ऊर्जा परियोजना में काम करने वाले 150 से अधिक कामगार संभवत: इस प्राकृतिक आपदा से सीधे तौर पर प्रभावित हुए हैं।
-उन्होंने कहा कि ऊर्जा परियोजना के प्रतिनिधियों ने मुझे बताया है कि परियोजना स्थल पर मौजूद रहे 150 कामगारों से उनका संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा है।

02:28 PM, 7th Feb
पीएम मोदी ने ट्‍वीट कर कहा, मैं उत्तराखंड की स्थिति पर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हूं। संकट की इस घड़ी में पूरा देश उत्तराखंड के साथ।


02:12 PM, 7th Feb
-पीएम मोदी ने फोन पर लिया हालात का जायज, हर संभव मदद का दिया भरोसा   

01:58 PM, 7th Feb
webdunia
-केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत से बात कर उन्हें हरसंभव मदद मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया।
-उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने लोगों से बाढ़ के पुराने वीडियो चलाकर अफवाहें न फैलाने की अपील की।
-उत्‍तराखंड में ग्‍लेशियर टूटने के बाद उत्‍तर प्रदेश में हाई अलर्ट
-मुख्‍यमंत्री ने योगी आदित्यनाथ उत्‍तराखंड राज्‍य को हर प्रकार का सहयोग उपलब्‍ध कराने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।

01:27 PM, 7th Feb
-सीएम रावत ने ट्वीट किया, राहत की खबर ये है कि नंदप्रयाग से आगे अलकनंदा नदी का बहाव सामान्य हो गया है। नदी का जलस्तर सामान्य से अब 1 मीटर ऊपर है लेकिन बहाव कम होता जा रहा है।
-राज्य के मुख्य सचिव, आपदा सचिव, पुलिस अधिकारी एवं मेरी समस्त टीम आपदा कंट्रोल रूम में स्थिति पर लगातार नजर रख रही है।


01:15 PM, 7th Feb
-उत्तराखंड की धौली गंगा नदी में भयंकर बाढ़ आने के बाद से बिजली परियोजना में कार्यरत करीब 150 कर्मचारी लापता
-उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का निर्देश : ग्लेशियर टूटने से उत्पन्न स्थिति के मद्देनजर उत्तराखंड को हर प्रकार की सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाए।

01:11 PM, 7th Feb
-सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत मौके पर रवाना।
-उन्होने कहा कि 2 पुल टूटने की खबर, नुकसान का अनुमान लगाना मुश्‍किल।  
-उत्तराखंड सरकार ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1070 और 9557444486 जारी किया।


12:44 PM, 7th Feb
-ग्लेशियर हादसे के बाद ऋषिकेश में रिवर राफ्टिंग पर रोक, हरिद्वार में अलर्ट
 

12:39 PM, 7th Feb
-अलकनंदा के बहाव को कम करने के लिए श्रीनगर डेम और ऋषिकेश डेम को खाली कराया जा रहा है।
-उत्तराखंड सरकार ने SDRF को अलर्ट कर दिया है।
-मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत मौके पर रवाना।

12:32 PM, 7th Feb
-ग्लेशियर के मलबे से ऋषिगंगा पॉवर प्रोजेक्ट हुआ ओवरफ्लो, निचले क्षेत्रों में बने बाढ़ के हालात


12:25 PM, 7th Feb
-चमोली जिले में ऋषि गंगा नदी पर बांध टूटने की सूचना पर स्थानीय प्रशासन ने गंगा नदी पर हो रही राफ्टिंग पर रोक लगा दी।
-लोगों से अपील की है कि गंगा का जलस्तर कभी भी बढ़ सकता है इसलिए नदी के अंदर ना जाएं।
-डीएम ने दिए गंगा घाटों को खाली करने के आदेश। गंगा किनारे बसे लोगों को सरकारी भवनों में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी।

