38 भारतीयों की घर वापसी, नौकरी के झांसे में म्यांमार में फंसे थे

यांगून स्थित भारतीय दूतावास ने कहा कि हम म्यांमा के अधिकारियों और अन्य द्वारा प्रदान की गई सहायता की सराहना करते हैं। हम शेष भारतीय नागरिकों की रिहाई के लिए अपने प्रयास जारी रखे हुए हैं। इसके साथ हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय अपराध गिरोह द्वारा नौकरी की पेशकश के झांसे में नहीं फंसने के खिलाफ लोगों को फिर से आगाह करते हैं।
@IndiainMyanmar today #repatriated 38 Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in the #Myawaddy area of #Myanmar. They left Yangon for Kolkata from where they would go to their respective native places.— India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) November 17, 2022
म्यांमार में अब तक कुल 160 भारतीयों को रेस्क्यू किया जा चुका है। हालांकि अभी भी कई लोगों के यहां अपराध गिरोह के चंगुल में फंसे होने की आशंका है।
We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. While we continue our efforts for securing release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates.— India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) November 17, 2022
