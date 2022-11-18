Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

38 भारतीयों की घर वापसी, नौकरी के झांसे में म्यांमार में फंसे थे

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 18 नवंबर 2022 (08:21 IST)
नई दिल्ली। म्यांमार के म्यावाडी इलाके में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अपराध गिरोह द्वारा नौकरी के झांसे में फंसे 38 भारतीयों को गुरुवार को स्वदेश भेजा गया। पिछले महीने म्यावाडी इलाके में फंसे समूह में से 13 को बचाया गया था। म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में भारतीय दूतावासों के संयुक्त प्रयासों के बाद सितंबर में 32 भारतीयों को म्यावाडी से बचाया गया था।
 
म्यांमार में भारतीय दूतावास ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि म्यांमा के म्यावाडी में नौकरी की पेशकश करने वाले अंतरराष्ट्रीय गिरोह के झांसे में फंसे 38 लोगों को म्यांमार में भारतीय दूतावास ने स्वदेश भेज दिया है। दूतावास ने कहा कि वे म्यांमा के यांगून से कोलकाता के लिए रवाना हुए, जहां से वे अपने-अपने मूल स्थानों को जाएंगे।
 
यांगून स्थित भारतीय दूतावास ने कहा कि हम म्यांमा के अधिकारियों और अन्य द्वारा प्रदान की गई सहायता की सराहना करते हैं। हम शेष भारतीय नागरिकों की रिहाई के लिए अपने प्रयास जारी रखे हुए हैं। इसके साथ हम अंतरराष्ट्रीय अपराध गिरोह द्वारा नौकरी की पेशकश के झांसे में नहीं फंसने के खिलाफ लोगों को फिर से आगाह करते हैं।
 
म्यांमार में अब तक कुल 160 भारतीयों को रेस्क्यू किया जा चुका है। हालांकि अभी भी कई लोगों के यहां अपराध गिरोह के चंगुल में फंसे होने की आशंका है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

विक्रम एसः भारत का पहला निजी रॉकेट चला अंतरिक्ष की ओर, नए युग की शुरुआत

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos