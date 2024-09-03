Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

भारतीय तटरक्षक का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजरात तट पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता

हमें फॉलो करें भारतीय तटरक्षक का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजरात तट पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 3 सितम्बर 2024 (11:33 IST)
indian coast guard helicopter : भारतीय तट रक्षक (ICJ) का एक हेलीकॉप्टर एक बचाव अभियान के दौरान गुजरात में पोरबंदर तट पर अरब सागर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इसके बाद चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता हैं। ALSO READ: बारिश और बाढ़ का कहर, आंध्र में 4.5 लाख प्रभावित, तेलंगाना के 91 गांवों में घुसा पानी
 
आईसीजे ने एक बयान में बताया कि यह घटना सोमवार रात को हुई। आईसीजे के उन्नत हल्के हेलीकॉप्टर (ALH) पर सवार चालक दल के 4 सदस्यों में से एक को बचा लिया गया लेकिन बाकी के 3 सदस्यों की तलाश जारी है।
 
आईसीजे के बयान में कहा गया है, 2 सितंबर को भारतीय तटरक्षक के एएलएच हेलीकॉप्टर ने गुजरात के पोरबंदर तट पर मोटर टैंकर हरी लीला से चालक दल के एक घायल सदस्य को बचाने के लिए रात 11 बजे उड़ान भरी।
 
हेलीकॉप्टर को आपात स्थिति में लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी और वह समुद्र में गिर गया। चालक दल के एक सदस्य को बचा लिया गया लेकिन बाकी के 3 सदस्यों की तलाश जारी है। आईसीजे ने बचाव प्रयासों के लिए 4 जहाज तथा 2 विमान तैनात किए हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मणिपुर में ड्रोन हमला, कांग्रेस का पीएम मोदी से सवाल

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos