भारतीय तटरक्षक का हेलीकॉप्टर गुजरात तट पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, चालक दल के 3 सदस्य लापता

आईसीजे के बयान में कहा गया है, 2 सितंबर को भारतीय तटरक्षक के एएलएच हेलीकॉप्टर ने गुजरात के पोरबंदर तट पर मोटर टैंकर हरी लीला से चालक दल के एक घायल सदस्य को बचाने के लिए रात 11 बजे उड़ान भरी।
On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for…— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024