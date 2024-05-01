Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live : स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, क्या बोला गृह मंत्रालय?

हमें फॉलो करें Live : स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, क्या बोला गृह मंत्रालय?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 1 मई 2024 (10:50 IST)
Live Updates : दिल्ली NCR के 80 से ज्यादा स्कूलों में बम की धमकी से हड़कंप मच गया। दावा किया जा रहा है कि सभी ई-मेल एक ही आईडी से किए गए। पल-पल की जानकारी...


11:46 AM, 1st May
पुलिस के अनुसार, दिल्ली और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र के कम से कम 80 स्कूलों को बम रखे होने की धमकी मिली।
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्कूलों में बम रखे होने की धमकी वाले ईमेल को लेकर गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सुरक्षा एजेंसियां जरूरी कदम उठा रही हैं।
 

10:59 AM, 1st May
दिल्ली की शिक्षा मंत्री आतिशी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि आज सुबह कुछ स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है। स्कूलों को खाली करा लिया गया है और दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा उन परिसरों की तलाशी ली जा रही है। अभी तक किसी भी स्कूल में कुछ नहीं मिला।  हम पुलिस और स्कूलों के साथ लगातार संपर्क में हैं। अभिभावकों और नागरिकों से अनुरोध करूंगी कि घबराएं नहीं। जहां भी जरूरत होगी, स्कूल अधिकारी अभिभावकों के संपर्क में रहेंगे।

10:54 AM, 1st May
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी पर पूर्वी दिल्ली की डीसीपी अपूर्वा गुप्ता ने कहा कि सूचना मिलने के बाद हमारी टीमें मौके पर पहुंचीं और छात्रों को उनके घर वापस भेज दिया गया है। बम निरोधक दस्ते की मदद से चेकिंग की जा रही है। हम सभी से अपील करते हैं कि घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।
 
दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी पर DCP देवेश कुमार महला ने कहा कि हमने सभी स्कूलों की जांच कर ली है। कहीं पर भी कुछ नहीं मिला है।

09:25 AM, 1st May
पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि बम का पता लगाने वाली टीम, बम निरोधक दस्ता और दिल्ली दमकल सेवा के अधिकारियों को स्कूलों भेजा गया है और तलाश अभियान जारी है।

09:16 AM, 1st May
-दिल्ली के कई स्कूलों में बम की धमकी | शुरुआती जांच में ऐसा लग रहा है कि कल से अब तक कई जगहों पर मेल भेजा गया है और ये उसी पैटर्न पर लग रहा है। मेल में डेट लाइन का जिक्र नहीं है और BCC का जिक्र है, जिसका मतलब है कि एक मेल कई जगहों पर भेजा गया है। फिलहाल जांच की जा रही है।
-दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल, नोएडा को एक ईमेल मिला है जिससे छात्रों की सुरक्षा को खतरा है। एहतियात के तौर पर हम छात्रों को तुरंत घर वापस भेज रहे हैं।
-पूर्वी दिल्ली के मयूर विहार स्थित मदर मैरी स्कूल में आज सुबह बम की धमकी के संबंध में एक ईमेल प्राप्त हुआ। स्कूल को खाली कराकर स्कूल परिसर की गहन जांच की जा रही है। डॉग स्क्वायड और दिल्ली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है।
-द्वारका स्थित दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल में बम होने की सूचना के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस, बम निरोधक दस्ता और दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंच गई हैं। तलाश जारी है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

UP: देवरिया में डीजे बजाने को लेकर हुए विवाद में पुजारी की हत्या

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos