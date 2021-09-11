Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : करनाल में किसानों और प्रशासन के बीच टकराव खत्म

webdunia
शनिवार, 11 सितम्बर 2021 (08:32 IST)
करनाल में किसान नेताओं और प्रशासन के बीच शनिवार को हुई बैठक में टकराव खत्म। दोनों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर सहमति बनी। थोड़ी देर में होगी संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेस। पल-पल की जानकारी...
 

08:30 AM, 11th Sep
भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया बीच शनिवार को पहली ‘टू प्लस टू’ मंत्रिस्तरीय वार्ता होगी। आस्ट्रेलिया के विदेशमंत्री मारिस पायने और रक्षामंत्री पीटर डटन की मेजबानी विदेशमंत्री एस जयशंकर और रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे।

08:22 AM, 11th Sep
दिल्ली-NCR में शनिवार सुबह से दिल्ली-NCR में भारी बारिश हो रही है। लगातार हो रही बारिश से राजधानी दिल्ली में कई स्थानों पर सड़कों पर पानी भर गया। मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने शनिवार और रविवार को आरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है।

08:20 AM, 11th Sep
उत्‍तराखंड के कई जिलों में शनिवार सुबह भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की वजह से लोगों में दहशत फैल गई और वे अपने घरों से बाहर निकल आए। रिक्‍टर स्‍केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.9 मापी गई। 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

Weather Alert: एमपी व छत्तीसगढ़ में हुई भारी बारिश, कई राज्यों में वर्षा की संभावना

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos