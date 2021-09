CoronaVirus India Update : कोरोना से अब तक 97.17% मरीज ठीक, 1.18% एक्टिव मरीज

India reports 33,376 new #COVID19 cases, 32,198 recoveries and 308 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,32,08,330

Active cases: 3,91,516

Total recoveries: 3,23,74,497

Death toll: 4,42,317



Total vaccination: 73,05,89,688 (65,27,175 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/ESmk1Q9BMN