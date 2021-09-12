Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : गुजरात भाजपा में 'नए सीएम' पर मंथन, सीआर पटेल से मिले तोमर

webdunia
रविवार, 12 सितम्बर 2021 (11:12 IST)
उत्तराखंड और कर्नाटक के बाद भाजपा गुजरात में भी मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा बदल रही है। विजय रुपाणी ने शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा। आज विधायक दल की बैठक में चुना जाएगा राज्य का नया मुख्‍यमंत्री। पल-पल की जानकारी...


11:10 AM, 12th Sep
गुजरात भाजपा के केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव तरुण चुग प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल के आवास पहुंचे। नए मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर चर्चा।

11:09 AM, 12th Sep
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के इस्तीफा पर बयान देते हुए शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि यह भाजपा का अंदरूनी मामला है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उत्तर प्रदेश में करीब 100 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, जो अगले साल होंंगे। गोवा में हम 20 से अधिक सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे, हम गठबंधन कर सकते हैं।

09:35 AM, 12th Sep
गुजरात पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में होंगे शामिल। इस बैठक से निकलेगा गुजरात के नए मुख्यमंत्री का नाम।

09:27 AM, 12th Sep
भारत में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 28,591 नए मामले सामने आए, 34,848 रिकवर हुए और 338 लोगों की मौत। देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,32,36,921 हुई। 3,24,09,345 ने जीती महामारी से जंग। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्‍या घटकर 3,84,921 हुई। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से 4,42,655 की मौत।

08:30 AM, 12th Sep
-विजय रुपाणी बीच कार्यकाल में पद छोड़ने वाले गुजरात के 14वें मुख्‍यमंत्री।
-उनसे पहले डॉ.जीवराज मेहता, बलवंत राय मेहता, धनश्याम ओझा, चिमनभाई पटेल, बाबूभाई पटेल, माधवसिंह सोलंकी, अमरसिंह चौधरी, छबीलदास मेहता, केशुभाई पटेल, सुरेश चंद्र मेहता, शंकर सिंह वाघेला, दिलीप भाई पारिख और आनंदीबेन पटेल को भी बीच कार्यकाल में पद छोड़ना पड़ा था।

08:24 AM, 12th Sep
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर आज गुजरात दौरे पर जाएंगे। राज्य में आज दोपहर 3 बजे भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में चुना जाएगा राज्य का नया मुख्यमंत्री। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की भी भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में शामिल होने की संभावना।

08:24 AM, 12th Sep
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी और नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर आज गुजरात दौरे पर जाएंगे। राज्य में आज विधायक दल की बैठक में चुना जाएगा राज्य का नया मुख्यमंत्री। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की भी भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में शामिल होने की संभावना।

08:22 AM, 12th Sep
-सितंबर के पहले 12 दिनों में मात्र 2 बार घटे पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम।
-आखिरी बार 5 सितंबर को यह 15 पैसे सस्ता हुआ था।
-इस तरह सितंबर में दोनों ईंधनों की कीमतों में 30 पैसे की कमी आई है।
-पिछले 7 दिनों से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतें स्थिर है।

