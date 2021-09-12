Live Updates : गुजरात भाजपा में 'नए सीएम' पर मंथन, सीआर पटेल से मिले तोमर

Gujarat BJP legislature party to meet today at the party office in Gandhinagar— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Union Ministers and BJP's central observers for Gujarat Prahlad Joshi & Narendra Singh Tomar to be present pic.twitter.com/tb1rjxqLnZ
This is BJP's internal matter (Gujarat CM's resignation). We'll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on around 100 seats (total 403 seats), which will take place next year. In Goa, we'll contest elections on more than 20 seats, we may form an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/im5V399A5n— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Ahmedabad | Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrives in #Gujarat as BJP's central observer— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
BJP legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held today. pic.twitter.com/bVQFhjh65l
India reports 28,591 new #COVID19 cases, 34,848 recoveries, and 338 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Total cases: 3,32,36,921
Active cases: 3,84,921
Total recoveries: 3,24,09,345
Death toll: 4,42,655
Total vaccination: 73,82,07,378 (72,86,883 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/6JoT6wJkPC
Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi & Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Gujarat today as BJP's central observers; BJP legislative party meeting to be held today— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday.
(File photos) pic.twitter.com/p41UFiT2rZ
Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi & Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Gujarat today as BJP's central observers; BJP legislative party meeting to be held today— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday.
(File photos) pic.twitter.com/p41UFiT2rZ