Live Update : अमित शाह का 3 दिवसीय कश्मीर दौरा आज से

-अमित शाह के कश्मीर दौरे से पहले घाटी में सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K on Oct 23 for a three-day visit.



He will chair Security Review Meeting in Srinagar. He will also hold interaction with members of J&K’s Youth Clubs & inaugurate the first international flight between Srinagar & Sharjah in the UAE pic.twitter.com/8QrVBfyerB