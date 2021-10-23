Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Update : अमित शाह का 3 दिवसीय कश्मीर दौरा आज से

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2021 (08:49 IST)
नई दिल्ली। अमित शाह का कश्मीर दौरा, पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़ते दाम समेत इन खबरों पर शनिवार को सबकी नजर रहेगी। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:55 AM, 23rd Oct
-दोपहर 2 बजे 3 दिवसीय दौरे पर कश्मीर पहुंचेंगे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
-अनुच्छेद 370 की समाप्ति के बाद अमित शाह का पहला कश्मीर दौरा
-कश्मीर में टारगेट किलिंग की घटनाओं के बीच शाह के दौरे को अहम माना जा रहा है। 
-अमित शाह के कश्मीर दौरे से पहले घाटी में सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

08:53 AM, 23rd Oct
-फिर महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल
-दिल्ली में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़कर 107.24 रुपए प्रति लीटर हो गए ज‍बकि डीजल की कीमत भी 95.97 प्रति लीटर हो गई।
-मुंबई में पेट्रोल 113.12 रुपए प्रति लीटर, डीजल के दाम 104 रुपए प्रति लीटर
-चेन्नई और कोलकाता में पेट्रोल क्रमश: 104.22 और 107.78 रुपए प्रति लीटर मिल रहा है। वहीं डीजल की कीमत भी बढ़कर 100.25 और 99.08 रुपए प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गई।

