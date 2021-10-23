Live Update : अमित शाह का 3 दिवसीय कश्मीर दौरा आज से

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K on Oct 23 for a three-day visit.— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021
He will chair Security Review Meeting in Srinagar. He will also hold interaction with members of J&K's Youth Clubs & inaugurate the first international flight between Srinagar & Sharjah in the UAE
Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi is at Rs 107.24 per litre & Rs 95.97 per litre respectively today.
Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.12 & Rs 104.00 in #Mumbai, Rs 107.78 & Rs 99.08 in #Kolkata; Rs 104.22 & Rs 100.25 in Chennai respectively
