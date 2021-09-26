Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी के मन की बात, कहा-डिजिटल लेन-देन से आर्थिक स्वच्छता को बढ़ावा

रविवार, 26 सितम्बर 2021 (11:00 IST)
नई दिल्ली। ओडिशा में चक्रवाती तूफान, पीएम मोदी के मन की बात, पंजाब में चन्नी मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार समेत कई खबरों पर आज सबकी नजर हैं। पल-पल की जानकारी...


11:17 AM, 26th Sep
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा, देश में डिजिटल लेन-देन बढ़ा।
-पिछले अगस्त में यूपीआई से एक माह में 350 करोड़ के ट्रांजेक्शन हुए।
-आज गरीबों का पैसा उनके खातों में जा रहा है।
-सीधे खाते में पैसा जाने से भ्रष्‍टाचार पर रोक।

11:12 AM, 26th Sep
-मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे मिले उपहारों की ई नीलामी हो रही है।
-नीलामी में मिले पैसों से नमामि गंगे अभियान के तहत नदियों को साफ करने का अभियान।
-नदियों को प्रदूषण रहित रखने पर जोर।
 

11:04 AM, 26th Sep
-मन की बात में देशवासियों को संबोधित कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी।
-कहा- अमेरिका जाने से पहले रिकॉर्ड की मन की बात।
-आज विश्व नदी दिवस हैं। नदियां हमारे लिए जीवंत ईकाई है।
-हमारे यहां नदियों को मां कहते हैं।
-नदियां अपना जल परोपकार के लिए देती है।

09:52 AM, 26th Sep
09:35 AM, 26th Sep
-डल झील पर वायुसेना का एयर शो, कश्मीर में 13 साल बाद हो रहा है बड़ा एयर शो।
-सुखोई और मिग 21 बाइसन विमान भरेंगे उड़ान
-एयर शो सूर्य किरण विमान भी शामिल

08:12 AM, 26th Sep
-बंगाल की खाड़ी पर बने चक्रवाती तूफान गुलाब के ओडिशा और आंध्र की ओर बढ़ने की चेतावनी
-आईएमडी के अनुसार, यह 26 सितंबर की शाम तक कलिंगपत्तनम के आसपास विशाखापत्तनम और गोपालपुर के बीच उत्तर आंध्र प्रदेश और दक्षिण ओडिशा तटों की ओर बढ़ सकता है।
-चक्रवाती तूफान के प्रभाव से 95 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार तक हवा चलने का अनुमान है।
-ओडिशा सरकार ने 7 जिलों में हाई अलर्ट जारी किया, लोगों से निचले इलाकों से बाहर निकलने की अपील
-ODRAF के 42 दलों और NDRF की 24 टीमें गजपति, गंजम, रायगढ़, कोरापुट, मल्कानगिरी, नबरंगपुर, कंधमाल में तैनात। 
-ODRAF के 6 दलों और NDRF के 8 दलों को आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहने को कहा गया है।

08:11 AM, 26th Sep
-पंजाब में चन्नी कैबिनेट का विस्तार आज शाम 4:30  पर होगा।
-परगट सिंह, राजकुमार वेरका, गुरकीरत सिंह कोटली, संगत सिंह गिलजियान, अमरिंदर सिंह राजा वड़िंग, कुलजीत नागरा और राणा गुरजीत सिंह मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल किए जा सकते हैं।
-अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार में मंत्री रहे विजय इंदर सिंगला, मनप्रीत सिंह बादल, ब्रह्म मोहिंदरा, सुखबीर सिंह सरकारिया, तृप्त राजिंदर सिंह बाजवा, अरुणु चौधरी, रजिया सुल्तान और भारत भूषण आशु को मंत्रिमंडल में बनाए रखा जाएगा।
-राणा गुरमीत सिंह सोढी, साधु सिंह धर्मसोत, बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू, गुरप्रीत सिंह कांगड़ और सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा का मंत्रिमंडल से पत्ता कट सकता है।

08:08 AM, 26th Sep
-पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे।
-अमेरिका दौरे से लौट रहे पीएम मोदी के मन की बात कार्यक्रम का यह 81वां संस्करण 

08:06 AM, 26th Sep
-हरियाणा के पानीपत में रविवार को किसान महापंचायत का आयोजन किया गया है।
-इसमें बड़ी संख्‍या में यूपी, पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसान शामिल हो सकते हैं।
-महापंचायत को देखते हुए सरकार ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं।

