Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : क्वाड समिट के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कश्मीर पर इमरान को भारत का जवाब...

webdunia
शनिवार, 25 सितम्बर 2021 (07:35 IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति जो बाइडन और क्वाड समिट में भाग लेने के बाद न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे। वे आज संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र को संबोधित करेंगे। पल-पल की जानकारी...


07:42 AM, 25th Sep
webdunia
-पीएम मोदी न्‍यूयॉर्क पहुंच चुके हैं, जहां पर वह संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (UNGA) के 76वें सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे।
-इसमें वे कोविड -19 महामारी, आतंकवाद से निपटने की आवश्यकता, जलवायु परिवर्तन और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों सहित वैश्विक चुनौतियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जाएगा।

07:41 AM, 25th Sep
-यूएनजीए में पाकिस्तान ने छेड़ा कश्मीर राग। पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने की कश्मीर में दखल की मांग।
-भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब। 
-आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है पाकिस्तान, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।
-पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद का गढ़।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

इंडिया कनेक्शन पर बाइडन ने पीएम मोदी से कही ऐसी बात, ठहाकों से गूंज उठा हॉल

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos