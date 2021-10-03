Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : भवानीपुर में ममता बनर्जी को बढ़त, शमशेरगंज और जांगीपुर सीट पर भी TMC आगे

रविवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2021 (09:36 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भवानीपुर उपचुनाव की मतगणना, देश में गहरा सकता है बिजली संकट समेत इन खबरों पर रविवार, 3 अक्टूबर को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी...


09:44 AM, 3rd Oct
-2 राउंड की गिनती के बाद ममता 2400 वोटों से आगे।
-भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रियंका टिबरेवाल दूसरे नंबर पर।
-शेमशेरगंज और जांगीपुर में भी तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने बनाई बढ़त।

09:31 AM, 3rd Oct
-पश्चिम बंगाल की भवानीपुर, शमशेरगंज और जांगीपुर सीट पर पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती पूरी हो चुकी है
-भवानीपुर में ममता बनर्जी आगे। शमशेरगंज और जांगीपुर सीट पर भी TMC को बढ़त

09:26 AM, 3rd Oct
-भारत में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोनावायरस के 22,842 नए मामले, 25,930 रिकवर और 244 लोगों की मौत।
-देश में अब तक 90 करोड़ 51 लाख 75 हजार, 348 को लगी कोरोना वैक्सीन।

09:26 AM, 3rd Oct
-मुंबई में रेव पार्टी में रेड के मामले में 3 महिलाओं को पूछताछ के लिए एनसीबी दफ्तर लाया गया।
-तीनों महिलाओं दिल्ली की रहने वाली है।
 

09:05 AM, 3rd Oct
-ओडिशा में पुरी जिले की पिपली विधानसभा सीट पर हुए उपचुनाव के लिए रविवार सुबह आठ बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतगणना शुरू हुई। 
-इस उपचुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ बीजद के रुद्रप्रताप महारथी, भाजपा के आश्रित पटनायक और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार बिस्वोकेशन हरिचंदन महापात्र सहित 10 उम्मीदवारों के चुनावी भाग्य का फैसला होगा। 
-अक्टूबर 2020 में बीजद विधायक प्रदीप महारथी की मृत्यु के बाद लगभग एक साल तक सीट खाली रहने के बाद यहां उपचुनाव 30 सितंबर को हुआ था।

08:37 AM, 3rd Oct
-भबानीपुर विधानसभा सीट के साथ-साथ पश्चिम बंगाल की दो अन्य सीटों पर के लिए भी आज वोटो की गिनती हो रही है।
-पश्चिम बंगाल में भबानीपुर के अलावा जंगीपुर और समसेरगंज विधानसभा सीटों पर 30 सितंबर को मतदान हुआ था।
-ममता की किस्मत भवानीपुर की ईवीएम में कैद। अगर चुनाव हारीं तो छोड़ना होगा सीएम पद।
-BJP उम्मीदवार प्रियंका टिबरेवाल को नतीजों के बाद सता रहा हिंसा का डर, कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट को लिखी चिट्ठी
-चिट्ठी में प्रियंका टिबरेवाल ने कोलकाता पुलिस को उपचुनाव परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद किसी भी तरह की हिंसा को रोकने के लिए सभी एहतियाती कदम उठाने के लिए सख्त आदेश देने की मांग। 

08:37 AM, 3rd Oct
-मुंबई के पास समुद्र में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने अब तक की सबसे बड़ी छापेमारी कार्रवाई की गई है।
-NCB ने 'कॉर्डेला द इम्प्रेस' नाम की शिप पर मारा छापा।
-एक बड़े एक्टर के बेटे सहित 10 को हिरासत में। NCB ने अभी एक्टर का नाम नहीं बताया है।

08:35 AM, 3rd Oct
-देश में आ सकता है बिजली संकट
-72 थर्मल संयंत्रों के पास सिर्फ तीन दिन का कोयला
-बताया जा रहा है कि भारत आने वाली कोयले की एक बड़ी खेप चीन में अटकी हुई है।
-यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि बिजली संयंत्रों ने समय पर नहीं किया कोयला कंपनियों को भुगतान।

