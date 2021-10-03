Live Updates : भवानीपुर में ममता बनर्जी को बढ़त, शमशेरगंज और जांगीपुर सीट पर भी TMC आगे

India reports 22,842 new COVID cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021
Active cases: 2,70,557 (lowest in 199 days)
Total recoveries: 3,30,94,529
Death toll: 4,48,817
Total vaccination: 90,51,75,348 pic.twitter.com/sCx5OuaGLo
#WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHfd4HL74n— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021