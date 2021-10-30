Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

शाहरुख के बेटे आर्यन खान की रिहाई की प्रक्रिया जारी, कुछ ही देर में होंगे जेल से रिहा

शनिवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2021 (07:42 IST)
नई दिल्ली। आर्यन खान की जेल से रिहाई, इटली में पीएम मोदी समेत इन खबरों पर शनिवार को रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी...


08:35 AM, 30th Oct
-मुंबई के ऑर्थर रोड के बाहर हलचल बढ़ी।
-जेल के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई।

07:56 AM, 30th Oct
-तय वक्त तक जेल प्रशासन के पास रिहाई के कागजात न पहुंच पाने के कारण आर्यन को शुक्रवार को जेल से रिहा नहीं किया जा सका।
-सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे जेल प्रशासन ने बेल ऑर्डर बॉक्स खोला।
-बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने 1 लाख के मुचलके और कुछ शर्तों के साथ आर्यन को जमानत दी है।

07:52 AM, 30th Oct
-आर्यन खान की रिहाई की प्रक्रिया जारी
-सुबह 10 बजे के करीब जेल से बाहर आ सकते हैं आर्यन खान
-शाहरुख खान आर्यन को लेने ऑर्थर रोड जेल जा सकते हैं।

07:47 AM, 30th Oct
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के इटली दौरे का आज दूसरा दिन
-इटली में शुक्रवार को उत्साही भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का गर्मजोशी के साथ अभिवादन किया और उन्होंने इस दौरान उनके नाम के नारे लगाए व मंत्रोच्चार भी किया। 
-पीएम मोदी आज G-20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेंगे। 

07:46 AM, 30th Oct
-लगातार चौथे दिन 35-35 पैसे प्रति लीटर महंगा हुआ पेट्रोल-डीजल
-राजधानी दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 108.99 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल 97.72 रुपए प्रति लीटर के सर्वकालिक रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया। मुंबई में पेट्रोल 114.81 रुपए और डीजल 105.86 रुपए प्रति लीटर मिल रहा है।
-कोलकाता में पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमत क्रमश: 109.46 और 100.84 रुपए प्रति लीटर है जबकि चेन्नई में पेट्रोल 105.74 और डीजल 101.92 रुपए प्रति लीटर है।

