शाहरुख के बेटे आर्यन खान की रिहाई की प्रक्रिया जारी, कुछ ही देर में होंगे जेल से रिहा

Mumbai | Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today a few weeks after he was arrested in drugs-on cruise-ship case— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021
Jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail pic.twitter.com/Y4s8htVoh8
Mumbai | Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021
Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case. pic.twitter.com/Kb8JCjeAHf
In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally. pic.twitter.com/fbaSOYjIr4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021