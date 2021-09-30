Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

भवानीपुर उपचुनाव Live Updates : प्रियंका टिबरेवाल का बड़ा आरोप- TMC विधायक ने जानबूझकर बंद की वोटिंग मशीन

webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (09:25 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल में भबानीपुर समेत तीन सीटों पर मतदान गुरुवार सुबह 7 बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुरू हुआ। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी तृणमूल कांग्रेस की उम्मीदवार के तौर पर भबानीपुर से चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। पल-पल की जानकारी...


08:09 AM, 30th Sep
भवानीपुर उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रियंका टिबरेवाल का बड़ा आरोप, वार्ड संख्या 72 के मतदान केंद्र पर टीएमसी विधायक मदन मित्रा ने जानबूझकर बंद की वोटिंग मशीन। वह बूथ पर कब्जा करना चाहते हैं।  

07:54 AM, 30th Sep
-भवानीपुर में ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ भाजपा की प्रियंका टिबरेवाल मैदान में हैं जबकि माकपा ने श्रीजीब बिस्वास को टिकट दिया है।
-भवानीपुर उपचुनाव से बीजेपी प्रत्याशी प्रियंका टिबरेवाल ने कहा कि हम निष्पक्ष चुनाव की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। सुरक्षा तैनाती बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है। मैं आज क्षेत्र के मतदान केंद्रों का दौरा करूंगी। राज्य सरकार अभी डरी हुई है।

07:53 AM, 30th Sep
webdunia
-निर्वाचन आयोग ने खराब मौसम को देखते हुए सिंचाई विभाग को अलर्ट रहने को कहा है और सभी मतदान केंद्रों को बाढ़ के पानी को निकालने के लिए पंप तैयार रखने का निर्देश दिया है।
-मतदान केंद्रों के 200 मीटर के दायरे में सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी गई है।
-भबानीपुर में बूथ के बाहर की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा कोलकाता पुलिस के पास होगा और उसने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में 38 स्थानों पर बैरिकेड लगाए हैं।

07:52 AM, 30th Sep
-पश्चिम बंगाल में दक्षिण कोलकाता की भबानीपुर सीट के अलावा मुर्शिदाबाद जिले की जंगीपुर और समसेरगंज सीटों पर मतदान जारी।
-एक चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि तीन निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में केंद्रीय बलों की कुल 72 कंपनियां तैनात की गई हैं, जिनमें से 35 सिर्फ भबानीपुर भेजी गईं।
-भबानीपुर के 97 मतदान केंद्रों में बने 287 बूथों में से हरेक में 3 कर्मी तैनात।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

Congress Crisis: कपिल सिब्बल के बयान से फूटा गुस्सा, कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos