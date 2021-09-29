Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

45 मिनट की मुलाकात में गृहमंत्री शाह से अ‍मरिंदर सिंह ने इस मुद्दे पर की चर्चा, Tweet में दी जानकारी

webdunia
बुधवार, 29 सितम्बर 2021 (20:47 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पंजाब कांग्रेस में सियासी घमासान जारी है। इस सियासी घमासान के बीच कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिल्ली में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं में करीब 45 मिनट तक बातचीत हुई। इस मुलाकात को लेकर कई तरह के सियासी मायने निकाले जाने लगे।

मुलाकात के बाद अमरिंदर सिंह किसी दूसरे रास्ते से गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के घर से बाहर निकल गए। गृहमंत्री के घर के बाहर पत्रकार अमरिंदर सिंह का इंतजार करते रहे। इस बीच अमरिंदर ने मुलाकात को लेकर ट्‍वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि गृहमंत्री से उन्होंने किसानों के आंदोलन पर चर्चा की।
अमरिंदर सिंह ने अपने ट्‍वीट में कहा कि गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से लंबे समय से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर चर्चा की और उनसे फसल विविधीकरण में पंजाब का समर्थन करने के अलावा, कानूनों को निरस्त करने और एमएसपी की गारंटी के साथ संकट को तत्काल हल करने का आग्रह किया। इस बीच खबरें हैं कि कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा से भी मुलाकात कर सकते हैं।

