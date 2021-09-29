अमरिंदर सिंह ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से लंबे समय से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर चर्चा की और उनसे फसल विविधीकरण में पंजाब का समर्थन करने के अलावा, कानूनों को निरस्त करने और एमएसपी की गारंटी के साथ संकट को तत्काल हल करने का आग्रह किया। इस बीच खबरें हैं कि कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा से भी मुलाकात कर सकते हैं।
Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021