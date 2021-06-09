Live Updates : मुंबई पहुंचा मानसून, भारी बारिश से कई इलाकों में भरा पानी

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Vehicles wade through water at Gandhi Market in Mumbai, following heavy rainfall. #Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/t2njvLfkco— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
India reports 92,596 new #COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 discharges, and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
Total cases: 2,90,89,069
Total discharges: 2,75,04,126
Death toll: 3,53,528
Active cases: 12,31,415
Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 pic.twitter.com/m13IcoPRqe
Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes.#Monsoon pic.twitter.com/YUaETnmv7z