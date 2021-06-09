Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : मुंबई पहुंचा मानसून, भारी बारिश से कई इलाकों में भरा पानी

webdunia
बुधवार, 9 जून 2021 (10:18 IST)
मुंबई। मुंबई में बारिश का इंतजार कर रहे लोगों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में आज मानसून पहुंच गया। सुबह से यहां बारिश हो रही है। पल-पल जानकारी...

-मुंबई पहुंचा मानसून, भारी बारिश से कई इलाकों में भरा पानी। 

-भारत में कोविड-19 के 92,596 नए मामले आए और 2,219 लोगों ने संक्रमण के कारण जान गंवायी।
-इसके साथ ही संक्रमण के कुल मामलों की संख्या 2,90,89,069 हुई और मृतकों की संख्या 3,53,528 पर पहुंची।
-भारत में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या कम होकर 12,31,415 हुई।

-भारी बारिश की वजह से मुंबई में रेलवे ट्रेक पर भरा पानी। 
-लोकल ट्रेनों के सफर पर पड़ा असर। 

भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में द. अफ्रीका के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विशेष छुट्टी पर भेजे गए

