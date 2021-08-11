Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : किन्नौर हादसे में अब तक 11 लोगों की मौत, 14 घायलों को मलबे से निकाला गया, बचाव कार्य जारी, PM मोदी ने किया मुआवजे का ऐलान

बुधवार, 11 अगस्त 2021 (22:33 IST)
शिमला। हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले में बुधवार को भूस्खलन होने से HRTC की यात्रियों से भरी बस इसकी चपेट में आ गई। बस में 40 से अधिक लोग सवार थे। मामले से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

09:50 PM, 11th Aug
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर में भूस्खलन में हुई लोगों की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया और मुख्यमंत्री जय राम ठाकुर से बात कर उन्हें बचाव कार्यों में हर तरह की मदद का आश्वासन दिया। हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले में बुधवार को भूस्खलन में एक बस और अन्य वाहनों के फंस जाने से दस लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 13 लोगों को बचा लिया गया। कई अन्य के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि 'किन्नौर में भूस्खलन की त्रासदी बहुत दुखद है। दुख की इस घड़ी में, मेरी संवेदनाएं उन लोगों के परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपनी जान गंवाई। घायलों के जल्द से जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं। बचाव कार्य जारी है और उन लोगों की सहायता के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं जो अभी भी फंसे हुए हैं। 
 
मोदी ने भूस्खलन के कारण जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से 2-2 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि देने की भी घोषणा की। उनके कार्यालय ने कहा कि घायलों को 50,000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। इससे पहले, ठाकुर ने राज्य विधानसभा को बताया था कि ऐसी खबरें हैं कि मलबे के नीचे 50-60 लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है, लेकिन सही संख्या का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

06:46 PM, 11th Aug
किन्नौर हादसे में अब तक 11 लोगों की मौत, 14 घायलों को मलबे से निकाला गया। ITBP और एनडीआरएफ के जवान मौके पर राहत कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं। 

03:10 PM, 11th Aug
-हादसे के बाद एक शव बरामद, 6 लोगों को बचाया, 30-35 लोग अब भी लापता।

03:03 PM, 11th Aug
-भूस्खलन के बाद पीएम मोदी ने भी हिमाचल के मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर से फोन पर बात की। प्रधानमंत्री ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में हर संभव मदद का भरोसा दिया।

02:59 PM, 11th Aug
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि बचाव कार्य जारी है। जयराम ने इस मामले में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ ही एनडीआरएफ के डीजी से भी बात की है। अमित शाह ने सीएम से हालात की जानकारी ली।

02:57 PM, 11th Aug
सेना, आईटीबीपी, राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल और स्थानीय बचाव दलों को बचाव कार्य के लिए बुलाया गया। पत्थर अब भी गिर रहे हैं जिससे बचाव अभियान में कठिनाई आ रही है।

02:56 PM, 11th Aug
उपायुक्त आबिद हुसैन सादिक ने सादिक ने ‘पीटीआई-भाषा’ को बताया कि हिमाचल प्रदेश सड़क परिवहन की बस समेत अनेक वाहन भूस्खलन के मलबे में दब गए। बस में 40 से अधिक यात्री सवार थे। बस किन्नौर के रेकॉन्ग प्यो से शिमला जा रही थी।

