रामविलास पासवान के निधन पर बोले PM मोदी- एक दोस्त और मूल्यवान सहयोगी को खोया...

गुरुवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2020 (23:15 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन पर गहरा दु:ख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि उनके निधन से देश में ऐसी कमी पैदा हो गई है, जिसे संभवत कभी नहीं भरा जा सकेगा। पासवान का आज शाम यहां एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया।
 
वे पिछले कई दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। मोदी ने अपने शोक संदेश में कहा है कि मैं अपनी निराशा को शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता। हमारे राष्ट्र में एक कमी पैदा हो गई है जिसे संभवत कभी नहीं भरा जा सकेगा। उनका निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। मैंने एक मित्र, महत्वपूर्ण सहयोगी और ऐसे व्यक्ति को खो दिया है जो गरीबों को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने के लिए लालायित रहता था।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पासवानजी कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ निश्चय के बल पर राजनीति में आए। युवा नेता के रूप में उन्होंने आपातकाल के दौरान लोकतंत्र पर हमले का विरोध किया। वे असाधारण सांसद और मंत्री थे जिन्होंने विभिन्न नीतियों को बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि पासवानजी के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर काम किया। वे बहुत अनुभवी थे। कैबिनेट बैठक में उनकी सोच दूरदृष्टि वाली रहती थी। राजनीतिक बुद्धिमत्ता से लेकर नेता के रूप में शासन के मुद्दों पर वे श्रेष्ठ थे। उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। ओम शांति।

