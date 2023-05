मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने बताया, क्या है मोदी सरकार का सबसे बड़ा राष्ट्र विरोधी कृत्य

Modi Govt's 'Fire Sale' of National Assets & PSUs to its 'Mitr Cronies' is the single biggest 'Anti-National' act !



This 'Destructive Loot' is snatching away the job opportunities for India’s poor, SCs, STs, OBCs in shape of reservation.



#NaakamiKe9Saal pic.twitter.com/s3VBDwidOP