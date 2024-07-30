झारखंड रेल हादसे पर क्या बोलीं ममता बनर्जी?

झारखंड के सरायकेला-खरसावां जिले में मंगलवार तड़के मुंबई-हावड़ा मेल के कम से कम 18 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर जाने के कारण 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 20 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। यह दुर्घटना तड़के पौने चार बजे दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे (एसईआर) के चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन के अंतर्गत जमशेदपुर से लगभग 80 किलोमीटर दूर बड़ाबम्बू के पास हुई।
Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 30, 2024
I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week,…