झारखंड रेल हादसे पर क्या बोलीं ममता बनर्जी?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024 (10:55 IST)
Jharkhand train accident : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक के बाद एक हुईं कई ट्रेन दुर्घटनाओं को लेकर मंगलवार को केंद्र सरकार की आलोचना की और सवाल किया कि क्या केंद्र की संवदेनहीनता का कोई अंत नहीं होगा। ALSO READ: झारखंड में बड़ा रेल हादसा, हावड़ा मुंबई एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतरी
 
ममता ने एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में पूछा कि यह कैसा शासन है क्योंकि ट्रेन दुर्घटनाएं आम हो गयी हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'एक और विनाशकारी रेल दुर्घटना। आज सुबह झारखंड के चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन में हावड़ा-मुंबई मेल पटरी से उतर गई जिसके दुखद परिणामस्वरूप कई लोगों की जान चली गई और बड़ी संख्या में लोग घायल हुए हैं।'
 
ममता ने कहा कि मैं गंभीरता से पूछती हूं : क्या यह शासन है? लगभग हर हफ्ते दुःस्वप्नों का यह सिलसिला, रेल पटरियों पर मौतों और चोटों का यह अंतहीन सिलसिला: कब तक हम इसे सहन करेंगे? क्या भारत सरकार की संवेदनहीनता का कोई अंत नहीं होगा? ALSO READ: केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 36 की मौत, किसने क्या कहा?
 
झारखंड के सरायकेला-खरसावां जिले में मंगलवार तड़के मुंबई-हावड़ा मेल के कम से कम 18 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर जाने के कारण 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 20 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। यह दुर्घटना तड़के पौने चार बजे दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे (एसईआर) के चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन के अंतर्गत जमशेदपुर से लगभग 80 किलोमीटर दूर बड़ाबम्बू के पास हुई।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

