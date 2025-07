मोदी कैबिनेट की पीएम धन-धान्य कृषि योजना को मंजूरी, 1.7 करोड़ किसानों को मिलेगा फायदा

#Cabinet approves the “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana” for a period of six years, beginning with 2025-26 to cover 100 districts.



Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and first of its kind… pic.twitter.com/mVutJSKBui