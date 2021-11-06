नवाब मलिक का आरोप, समीर वानखेड़े ने किया था आर्यन खान का अपहरण

I had demanded an S.I.T probe to investigate Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom demand from Aryan Khan.— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021
Now 2 S.I.Ts are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army
A member of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army just held a Press Conference to misguide and divert the attention from the truth albeit unsuccessfully.— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 6, 2021
I will reveal the truth tomorrow