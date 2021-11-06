Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

नवाब मलिक का आरोप, समीर वानखेड़े ने किया था आर्यन खान का अपहरण

webdunia
शनिवार, 6 नवंबर 2021 (12:37 IST)
मुंबई। एनसीबी के झोनल डायरेक्टर समीर वानखेड़े को आर्यन खान समेत 6 मामलों की जांच से हटा दिया गया है, लेकिन नवाब मलिक ने उनका अभी भी पीछा नहीं छोड़ा है। वे उन पर लगातार आरोप लगा रहे हैं। अपने ताजा आरोप में मलिक ने कहा कि वानखेड़े ने आर्यन खान को किडनैप किया था और फिरौती मांगी थी।
नवाब मलिक ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मैंने इस मामले में एसआईटी बनाने की मांग की थी, लेकिन अब दो एसआईटी बनाई गई हैं। एक टीम केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से बनाई गई है, जबकि दूसरी राज्य सरकार ने बनाई है। हालांकि अब यह देखना है कि कौन इस मामले की तह तक जाता है और कौन वानखेड़े की 'नापाक आर्मी' का पर्दाफाश करता है।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि समीर वानखेड़े को आर्यन खान समेत 6 मामलों की जांच से हटा दिया गया है। इनमें नवाब मलिक के दामाद समीर खान खान का मामला भी शामिल है। इस मामले की जांच का जिम्मा अब सेंट्रल टीम संभालेगी। इस टीम का नेतृत्व आईजी स्तर के अधिकारी संजय सिंह करेंगे। 
दूसरी ओर, समीर वानखेड़े ने कहा है कि मैं अब भी एनसीबी की मुंबई इकाई का झोनल डायरेक्टर हूं। मुझे पद से नहीं हटाया गया है। हालांकि जांच की जिम्मेदारी सेंट्रल टीम को दे दी गई है। 
 

