Pahalgam terror attack : कैमरे में कैद हुआ पहलगाम हमले का दिल दहलाने वाला मंजर, गोलियों की गड़गड़ाहट और खौफ में चीखते-भागते पर्यटक

Yet another video from Pahalgam terror attack in which people can be seen running as terrorists fire at innocent tourists. Some people can be seen falling on the ground as they run after receiving bullets. Nobody came to their rescue. This was a well-planned terror attack. pic.twitter.com/gsPSzIPK08— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 28, 2025
LATEST PAHALGAM VIDEO: The segregation on religious lines. The sadism. The scene shows all the things the Congress led ecosystem is denying.— Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 28, 2025
What a shame! What a betrayal of these innocents. What a pathetic attempt to cleanchit this devlishness. pic.twitter.com/NHOvGlR1pF