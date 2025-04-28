Biodata Maker

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Pahalgam terror attack : कैमरे में कैद हुआ पहलगाम हमले का दिल दहलाने वाला मंजर, गोलियों की गड़गड़ाहट और खौफ में चीखते-भागते पर्यटक

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Pahalgam terrorist attack

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, सोमवार, 28 अप्रैल 2025 (19:18 IST)
पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इसमें एक नया वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो को सबसे खौफनाक बताया जा रहा है। यह वीडियो उस दिन वहां घुमने गए एक सैलानी के कैमरे में कैद हुआ है। एक पर्यटक जिप लाइन का लुफ्त उठा रहा था और वीडियो बना रहा था। इसी दौरान आतंकी हमला हुआ। पर्यटक को पता भी नहीं था कि वह आतंकियों के ऊपर से गुजर रहा है। लेकिन पर्यटक के कैमरे में आतंकियों का हमला साफ दिखाई दे रहा है और लोग भागते और गिरते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सख्त रुख अपनाया है और सिंधु जल समझौते को निलंबित कर दिया है। 
ALSO READ: PoK में मची खलबली, एक्शन की आहट से घबराया पाकिस्तान, 42 लॉन्च पैड की पहचान, बिलों में छुपे आतंकी
22 अप्रैल 2025 को कश्मीर के पहलगाम में आतंकी हमला हुआ था, जिसमें 26 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। आतंकियों ने पर्यटकों को बैसरन घाटी में निशाना बनाया था। आतंकियों ने पर्यटकों से उनका नाम और धर्म पूछा और फिर उन्हें मौत के घाट उतार दिया। 
फायरिंग की आवाजें और भागते लोग
लोग जान बचाने के लिए इधर-उधर भाग रहे हैं। इसी दौरान आतंकियों द्वारा की जा रही फायरिंग की आवाज भी सुनाई दे रही है। जिप लाइन एडवेंचर कर रहे पर्यटक को बिल्कुल अंदाजा नहीं है कि नीचे क्या चल रहा है। वह तो अपना वीडियो बनाने में मशगूल है। अचानक उसके कैमरे में एक आदमी जमीन पर गिरता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। देखने से लग रहा है कि इस आदमी को गोली लगी है।

एक नया वीडियो भी हो रहा है वायरल

Edited by: Sudhir Sharma 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

PoK में मची खलबली, एक्शन की आहट से घबराया पाकिस्तान, 42 लॉन्च पैड की पहचान, बिलों में छुपे आतंकी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो