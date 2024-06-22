Select Your Language

NTA में सुधार के लिए बनी 7 सदस्यीय कमेटी, 2 माह में सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 22 जून 2024 (16:23 IST)
नई दिल्ली। शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने शनिवार को कहा कि उसने राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) के माध्यम से परीक्षाओं का पारदर्शी, सुचारू और निष्पक्ष संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) के पूर्व प्रमुख के. राधाकृष्णन के नेतृत्व में विशेषज्ञों की एक उच्च स्तरीय समिति गठित की है।
 
मंत्रालय के उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कहा कि 7 सदस्यीय समिति परीक्षा प्रक्रिया के तंत्र में सुधार, डेटा सुरक्षा प्रोटोकॉल में सुधार और एनटीए की संरचना और कार्यप्रणाली को लेकर सिफारिशें करेगी। समिति 2 महीने के भीतर मंत्रालय को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी।
 
प्रोफेसर बी जे राव (हैदराबाद केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति), रणदीप गुलेरिया (एम्स दिल्ली के पूर्व निदेशक), प्रोफेसर रामामूर्ति (रिटायर्ड प्रोफेसर-IIT मद्रास), पंकज बंसल (को-फाउंडर-पीपुल स्‍ट्रॉन्‍ग, कर्मयोगी भारत), प्रोफेसर आदित्‍य मित्‍तल, (स्‍टूडेंट अफेयर्स डीन-IIT दिल्‍ली) और गोविंद जायसवाल (मेंबर, जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी-शिक्षा मंत्रालय) इस समिति में शामिल हैं।

