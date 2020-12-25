Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : किसान आंदोलन पर पीएम मोदी ने फिर विपक्ष को लगाई फटकार, किसानों को बताए कृषि कानून के फायदे

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 25 दिसंबर 2020 (13:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि (पीएम-किसान) की किश्‍त के रूप में किसानों के खाते में 2-2 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर किए। कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने किसानों से कहा...


01:26 PM, 25th Dec
-इन कृषि सुधार के जरिए हमने किसानों को बेहतर विकल्प दिए हैं। इन कानूनों के बाद आप जहां चाहें जिसे चाहें अपनी उपज बेच सकते हैं। आपको जहां सही दाम मिले आप वहां पर उपज बेच सकते हैं।
-आप न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य यानी एमएसपी पर अपनी उपज बेचना चाहते हैं?  आप उसे बेच सकते हैं। आप मंडी में अपनी उपज बेचना चाहते हैं? आप बेच सकते हैं। आप अपनी उपज का निर्यात करना चाहते हैं ? आप निर्यात कर सकते हैं। आप उसे व्यापारी को बेचना चाहते हैं? आप बेच सकते हैं।
-हम इस दिशा में भी बढ़े कि फसल बेचने के लिए किसान के पास सिर्फ एक मंडी नहीं बल्कि नए बाजार हो। हमने देश की एक हजार से ज्यादा कृषि मंडियों को ऑनलाइन जोड़ा। इनमें भी एक लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कारोबार हो चुका है।
-इन कृषि सुधार के जरिए हमने किसानों को बेहतर विकल्प दिए हैं। इन कानूनों के बाद आप जहां चाहें जिसे चाहें अपनी उपज बेच सकते हैं। आपको जहां सही दाम मिले आप वहां पर उपज बेच सकते हैं।

01:21 PM, 25th Dec
-किसानों के नाम पर अपने झंडे लेकर जो खेल खेल रहे हैं, अब उनको सच सुनना पड़ेगा।
-ये लोग अखबार और मीडिया में जगह बनाकर, राजनीतिक मैदान में खुद के जिंदा रहने की जड़ी- बूटी खोज रहे हैं।
-ये वही लोग हैं जो वर्षों तक सत्ता में रहें। इनकी नीतियों की वजह से देश की कृषि और किसान का उतना विकास नहीं हो पाया जितना उसमें सामर्थ्य था।
-पहले की सरकारों की नीतियों की वजह से सबसे ज्यादा बर्बाद छोटा किसान हुआ।
-हमारी सरकार ने प्रयास किया कि देश के किसान को फसल की उचित कीमत मिले।
-हमने लंबे समय से लटकी स्वामीनाथन कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, लागत का डेढ़ गुना MSP किसानों को दिया। 
-पहले कुछ ही फसलों पर MSP मिलती थी, हमने उनकी भी संख्या बढ़ाई।

01:11 PM, 25th Dec
-प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, मैं इन दलों से पूछता हूं कि यहां फोटो निकालने के कार्यक्रम करते हो, जरा केरल में आंदोलन करके वहां तो APMC चालू करवाओं।
-पंजाब के किसानों को गुमराह करने के लिए आपके पास समय है, केरल में यह व्यवस्था शुरू कराने के लिए आपके पास समय नहीं है। क्यों आप लोग दोगली नीति लेकर चल रहे हो।

01:09 PM, 25th Dec
-उन्होंने कहा, जो लोग 30-30 साल तक बंगाल में राज करते थे, एक ऐसी राजनीतिक विचारधारा को लेकर उन्होंने बंगाल को कहां से कहां लाकर खड़ा कर दिया है, ये सारा देश जानता है।
-आप ममता जी के 15 साल पुराने भाषण सुनेंगे तो पता चलेगा कि इस विचारधारा ने बंगाल को कितना बर्बाद कर दिया था।

01:07 PM, 25th Dec
-आज देश के 9 करोड़ से ज्यादा किसान परिवारों के बैंक खाते में सीधे, एक क्लिक पर 18 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए हैं। जब से ये योजना शुरू हुई है, तब से 1 लाख 10 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा किसानों के खाते में पहुंच चुके हैं।
-मुझे आज इस बात का अफसोस है कि पश्चिम बंगाल के 70 लाख से अधिक किसान भाई-बहनों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है।
-बंगाल के 23 लाख से अधिक किसान इस योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर चुके हैं। लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने वेरिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया को इतने लंबे समय से रोक रखा है।
-स्वार्थ की राजनीति करने वालों को जनता बहुत बारीकी से देख रही है। जो दल पश्चिम बंगाल में किसानों के अहित पर कुछ नहीं बोलते वो दल यहां किसान के नाम पर दिल्ली के नागरिकों को परेशान करने में लगे हुए हैं, देश की अर्थनीति को बर्बाद करने में लगे हुए हैं।

01:00 PM, 25th Dec
- आज मोक्षदा एकादशी है, गीता जयंती है।
- आज ही भारत रत्न महामना मदनमोहन मालवीय जी की भी जयंती है।
- आज ही हमारे प्रेरणा पुरूष स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की भी जन्म जयंती है। उनकी स्मृति में आज देश 'गुड गवर्नेंस डे' भी मना रहा है।

12:55 PM, 25th Dec
-पीएम मोदी ने कहा, किसानों के जीवन मे खुशी, हम सभी के जीवन में खुशी बढ़ा देती है। आज का दिवस तो बहुत ही पावन भी है।
-किसानों को आज जो सम्मान निधि मिली है, उसके साथ ही आज का दिन कई अवसरों का संगम बनकर भी आया है।

12:30 PM, 25th Dec
-पीएम मोदी ने किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत 18,000 करोड़ रुपये जारी करने के बाद किसानों के साथ बातचीत की।
-पीएम मोदी ने ओडिशा के एक किसान से कहा कि मैं आपसे किसानों को किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड और इसके विभिन्न लाभों के बारे में बताने का आग्रह करता हूं, जिसमें कम ब्याज दर पर ऋण की उपलब्धता शामिल है।

12:22 PM, 25th Dec
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना की अगली किस्त वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से एक बटन दबाकर 9 करोड़ से अधिक किसान लाभार्थियों के खातों में 18,000 करोड़ रुपए हस्तांतरित की। 

12:18 PM, 25th Dec
किसानों के खाते में किसान सम्मान निधि ट्रांसफर करने से पहले कृषिमंत्री ने आंदोलनकारी किसानों से आंदोलन समाप्त करने की अपील की।


12:06 PM, 25th Dec
-अमित शाह ने महरौली में किसान सम्मेलन में कहा, आज 12 बजे हमारे देश के आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी एक ही क्लिक से 9 करोड़ किसानों के अकाउंट में 18 हजार करोड़ रुपए ट्रांसफर करेंगे।
-प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ढाई साल के अंदर ही 10 करोड़ किसानों को 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में डाले हैं।
-2013-14 में जब यूपीए की सरकार थी, कांग्रेस की सरकार थी, सोनिया-मनमोहन की सरकार थी तब किसानों का बजट था 21,900 करोड़ रुपए था। अभी मोदी जी ने किसानों के लिए अंतरिम बजट में 21,900 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 1,34,399 करोड़ रुपए किया।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

देश के 3 राज्यों में कोरोना से सर्वाधिक मौतें, 2 दिन बाद नए मामलों में कमी

प्रचलित

webdunia

प्रार्थना से परेशान होकर कोरोना मरीज ने दूसरे मरीज की ऑक्सीजन टैंक से की हत्या

webdunia

भाकपा और माकपा की भारत में स्थापना

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, इसरो ने जारी किए चंद्रयान-2 के प्रारंभिक आंकड़े

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos