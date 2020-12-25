Live Updates : किसान आंदोलन पर पीएम मोदी ने फिर विपक्ष को लगाई फटकार, किसानों को बताए कृषि कानून के फायदे

I urge you to tell farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates: PM Modi to a farmer from Odisha https://t.co/NtFIVw70OK— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना की अगली किस्त वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से एक बटन दबाकर 9 करोड़ से अधिक किसान लाभार्थियों के खातों में 18,000 करोड़ रुपये हस्तांतरित की। #PMKisan pic.twitter.com/Xi13q1oG4v— BJP (@BJP4India) December 25, 2020
I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon: Union Agriculture Minister https://t.co/x3CstGwIoL pic.twitter.com/7DRAbKVcC9— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020