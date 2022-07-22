Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

पीएम मोदी की लोगों से अपील, 13 से 15 अगस्त के बीच घरों पर फहराएं तिरंगा

शुक्रवार, 22 जुलाई 2022 (10:01 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोगों से 13 अगस्त से 15 अगस्त के बीच अपने-अपने घरों में राष्ट्रध्वज फहराकर ‘हर घर तिरंगा’ मुहिम को मजबूत करने की शुक्रवार को अपील की।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट के जरिए कहा कि यह मुहिम तिरंगे के साथ हमारे जुड़ाव को गहरा करेगी। उन्होंने उल्लेख किया कि 22 जुलाई, 1947 को ही तिरंगे को राष्ट्रध्वज के रूप में अपनाया गया था।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि हम आज उन सभी लोगों के साहस और प्रयासों को याद करते हैं, जिन्होंने उस समय स्वतंत्र भारत के लिए एक ध्वज का स्वप्न देखा था, जब हम औपनिवेशिक शासन के खिलाफ लड़ रहे थे। हम उनके सपने को पूरा करने और उनके सपनों के भारत का निर्माण करने की अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराते हैं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल, जब हम ‘आजादी का अमृत’ महोत्सव मना रहे हैं, तो आइए ‘हर घर तिरंगा’ आंदोलन को मजबूत करें। तेरह अगस्त से 15 अगस्त के बीच अपने घरों में तिरंगा फहराएं या प्रदर्शित करें। यह मुहिम राष्ट्रध्वज के साथ अपने जुड़ाव को गहरा करेगी।
 
मोदी ने तिरंगे को राष्ट्रध्वज के रूप में अपनाने संबंधी आधिकारिक संवाद की जानकारी भी ट्विटर पर साझा की। उन्होंने भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू द्वारा फहराए गए पहले तिरंगे की तस्वीर भी ट्वीट की। सरकार ने भारत की स्वतंत्रता की 75वीं वर्षगांठ पर ‘हर घर तिरंगा’ मुहिम शुरू करने की योजना बनाई है।

