पीएम मोदी की लोगों से अपील, 13 से 15 अगस्त के बीच घरों पर फहराएं तिरंगा

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022
Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022