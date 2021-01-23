नेताजी के कार्यक्रम में बोले PM मोदी : LAC से लेकर LOC तक भारत दे रहा है हर चुनौती का मुंहतोड़ जवाब

Select Your Language

Advertiesment

शनिवार, 23 जनवरी 2021 (18:20 IST)
कोलकाता। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर शनिवार को पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीति का सुपर सैटरडे माना जा रहा है। आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी एक दिवसीय दौरे पर कोलकाता में है तो सीएम ममता बनर्जी भी आज पदयात्रा के जरिए अपनी ताकत दिखा रही है। नरेंद्र मोदी और ममता बनर्जी के कार्यक्रमों से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


06:24 PM, 23rd Jan
PM मोदी ने कहा- नेताजी जिस भी स्वरूप में हमें देख रहे हैं, हमें आशीर्वाद दे रहे हैं। जिस भारत की उन्होंने कल्पना की थी, LAC से लेकर LOC तक, भारत का यही अवतार दुनिया देख रही है। जहां कहीं से भी भारत की संप्रुता को चुनौती देने की कोशिश की गई, भारत उसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रहा है।

05:33 PM, 23rd Jan
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मौजूदगी में नेताजी की जयंती कार्यक्रम में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ नारे लगाये गए। इसके बाद बनर्जी ने कार्यक्रम में बोलने से इंकार किया।

05:22 PM, 23rd Jan
webdunia
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में कहा- 
- मैं नेताजी की 125वीं जयंती पर कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से उन्हें नमन करता हूं। मैं आज बालक सुभाष को नेताजी बनाने वाली, उनके जीवन को तप, त्याग और तितिक्षा से गढ़ने वाली बंगाल की इस पुण्यभूमि को भी नमन करता हूं।
- आज के ही दिन मां भारती की गोद में उस वीर सपूत ने जन्म लिया था, जिसने आजाद भारत के सपने को नई दिशा दी थी।आज के ही दिन ग़ुलामी के अंधेरे में वो चेतना फूटी थी, जिसने दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सत्ता के सामने खड़े होकर कहा था, मैं तुमसे आजादी मांगूंगा नहीं, छीन लूंगा। 
- आज कोलकाता में आना मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक कर देने वाला क्षण है। बचपन से जब भी ये नाम सुना- नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस, मैं किसी भी परिस्थिति में रहा हूं, ये नाम कान में पड़ते ही मैं एक नई ऊर्जा से भर गया। इतना विराट व्यक्ति है उनका।

05:02 PM, 23rd Jan
विक्टोरिया मेमोरियल में कार्यक्रम में कलाकार प्रस्तुति दे रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री के साथ ममता बनर्जी भी मौजूद हैं।

04:32 PM, 23rd Jan
webdunia
विक्टोरिया मेमोरियल का दौरा कर रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी। उनके साथ पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी भी मौजूद हैं। 

04:00 PM, 23rd Jan
-पीएम मोदी ने नेताजी भवन में नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
-थोड़ी देर में विक्टोरिया मेमोरियल जाएंगे पीएम मोदी। 

03:30 PM, 23rd Jan
-पीएम मोदी कोलकाता पहुंचे। पराक्रम दिवस पर करेंगे संबोधित।

03:29 PM, 23rd Jan
-ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, भारत में क्रमिक आधार पर चार राजधानियां होनी चाहिए।
-नीति आयोग, योजना आयोग सह अस्तित्व में रह सकते हैं, केंद्र को आयोग को फिर से लाना चाहिए।
-केन्द्र सरकार को नेताजी की जयंती को राष्ट्रीय अवकाश घोषित करना ही होगा।

01:23 PM, 23rd Jan
-पश्चिम बंगाल पहुंचने से पहले पीएम मोदी का ट्‍वीट, मैं कोलकाता के रास्ते में हूं।

12:45 PM, 23rd Jan
-रोड मार्च के दौरान ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि आजादी से पहले एक योजना आयोग और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय सेना की अवधारणा के लिए नेताजी की दूरदर्शिता थी।

12:17 PM, 23rd Jan
-शंखनाद के बाद श्याम बाजार से शुरू हुई ममता बनर्जी की पदयात्रा।
-ममता की पदयात्रा में उमड़ी भारी भीड़।
-8 किमी लंबी होगी ममता की पदयात्रा।
 

11:26 AM, 23rd Jan
webdunia
-नेताजी भवन पहुंचीं ममता बनर्जी, कुछ ही देर में शुरू करेगी पदयात्रा।

11:19 AM, 23rd Jan
-ममता ने नेताजी की जयंती पर लोगों से 12.15 पर शंख बजाने की अपील की।
-टीएमसी आज देशनायक दिवस मना रही है।

10:43 AM, 23rd Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी 23 जनवरी को स्वतंत्रता सेनानी नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती के मौके पर कोलकाता में आयोजित 'पराक्रम दिवस' समारोह को संबोधित करेंगे।
-प्रधानमंत्री विक्टोरिया मेमोरियल में नेताजी के जीवन पर आधारित एक स्थायी प्रदर्शनी और एक 'प्रोजेक्शन मैपिंग शो' का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे।
-प्रधानमंत्री नेताजी की याद में एक स्मारक सिक्का और डाक टिकट भी जारी करेंगे।
-इस दौरान नेताजी पर आधारित एक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम 'आमरा नूतोन जौवोनेरी दूत' का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा।
-इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री कोलकाता स्थित नेशनल लाइब्रेरी का भी दौरा करेंगे।

10:43 AM, 23rd Jan
-पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी आज कोलकाता में करीब आठ किलोमीटर लंबी पदयात्रा करने वाली हैं। इसे पश्चिम बंगाल की सबसे शक्तिशाली नेता का शक्ति प्रदर्शन भी माना जा रहा है।
-दोपहर 12.15 बजे ओडिशा के कटक में नेताजी का जन्म हुआ था, इसलिए ममता बनर्जी दोपहर 12.15 बजे पद यात्रा शुरू करेंगी।

10:43 AM, 23rd Jan
-विक्टोरिया मेमोरियल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ ही ममता बनर्जी को भी न्योता भेजा गया है।
-यहां मोदी और ममता की मुलाकात हो सकती है।
-फिलहाल यह तय नही है कि ममता इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगी या नहीं।

