इंजीनियर दिवस पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी?

उन्होंने कहा कि इंजीनियर दिवस पर हम सर एम विश्वेश्वरैया के अभूतपूर्व योगदान को याद करते हैं। वह इंजीनियरों की भावी पीढ़ियों को कुछ अलग करने के लिए प्रेरित करते रहें, यही कामना है।
Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022
On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject. pic.twitter.com/2Vj3bHxVQS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022