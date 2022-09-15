Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

इंजीनियर दिवस पर क्या बोले पीएम मोदी?

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
गुरुवार, 15 सितम्बर 2022 (09:48 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को इंजीनियर दिवस के मौके पर लोगों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह भारत की खुशनसीबी है कि उसके पास बड़ी संख्या ऐसे में कुशल और प्रतिभाशाली इंजीनियर हैं, जिन्होंने राष्ट्र निर्माण में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया है।
 
इंजीनियर दिवस तत्कालीन मैसूर साम्राज्य के दीवान एम विश्वेश्वरैया की जयंती के मौके पर मनाया जाता है, जिन्हें इंजीनियरिंग क्षेत्र में उनके अग्रणी कार्यों के लिए जाना जाता था।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'इंजीनियर दिवस पर सभी इंजीनियरों को शुभकामनाएं। हमारा देश खुशनसीब है कि हमारे पास बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे कुशल और प्रतिभाशाली इंजीनियर हैं, जो राष्ट्र निर्माण में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दे रहे हैं। हमारी सरकार अधिक इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों के निर्माण सहित इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए बुनियादी ढांचे को बढ़ाने की दिशा में काम कर रही है।'
 
उन्होंने कहा कि इंजीनियर दिवस पर हम सर एम विश्वेश्वरैया के अभूतपूर्व योगदान को याद करते हैं। वह इंजीनियरों की भावी पीढ़ियों को कुछ अलग करने के लिए प्रेरित करते रहें, यही कामना है।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने मन की बात कार्यक्रम का एक अंश भी साझा किया, जिसमें वह इस विषय पर बात करते सुनाई दे रहे हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

इंदौर में लंपी की दस्तक, 38 पशुओं की मौत

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos