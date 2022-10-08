Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बनाया 3400 करोड़ का बचत प्लान, वायुसेना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले- 'नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्'

शनिवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2022 (10:45 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को वायुसेना दिवस पर वायु योद्धाओं और उनके परिवारों को बधाई दी। मोदी ने कहा कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने दशकों से असाधारण वीरता का प्रदर्शन किया है, राष्ट्र की रक्षा की है और आपदाओं के दौरान उल्लेखनीय मानवीय भावना दिखाई है। इस बीच सरकार ने एक हथियार प्रणाली शाखा की स्थापना को मंजूरी दी है। इससे सरकार को 3,400 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की बचत होगी।

 
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वायुसेना दिवस पर साहसी वायु योद्धाओं और उनके परिवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। 'नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्' के आदर्श वाक्य के अनुरूप भारतीय वायुसेना ने दशकों से असाधारण निपुणता का प्रदर्शन किया है। उन्होंने राष्ट्र की रक्षा की है और आपदाओं के दौरान उल्लेखनीय मानवीय भावना भी दिखाई है।'
 
'नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्' एक संस्कृत वाक्यांश है, जिसका हिंदी अर्थ ‘गर्व के साथ आकाश को छूना’ है।
 
वायुसेना प्रमुख वी आर चौधरी ने चंडीगढ़ में वायुसेना परेड में कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने भारतीय वायुसेना में अधिकारियों के लिए एक हथियार प्रणाली शाखा की स्थापना को मंजूरी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि आजादी के बाद पहली बार एक नई अभियानगत शाखा बनाई जा रही है। इस शाखा के बनने से सरकार को उड़ान प्रशिक्षण के खर्च में कटौती कर 3,400 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की बचत करने में मदद मिलेगी।
 
वायुसेना प्रमुख ने कहा कि भारतीय वायुसेना दिसंबर में प्रारंभिक प्रशिक्षण के लिए 3,000 ‘अग्निवीर वायु’ की भर्ती करेगी; अगले साल से महिला ‘अग्निवीर’ को भी शामिल करने की योजना है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

