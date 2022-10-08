बनाया 3400 करोड़ का बचत प्लान, वायुसेना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले- 'नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्'

वायुसेना प्रमुख वी आर चौधरी ने चंडीगढ़ में वायुसेना परेड में कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने भारतीय वायुसेना में अधिकारियों के लिए एक हथियार प्रणाली शाखा की स्थापना को मंजूरी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि आजादी के बाद पहली बार एक नई अभियानगत शाखा बनाई जा रही है। इस शाखा के बनने से सरकार को उड़ान प्रशिक्षण के खर्च में कटौती कर 3,400 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की बचत करने में मदद मिलेगी।
On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022