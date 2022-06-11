Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हावड़ा में हिंसा पर बवाल, क्या है इन दंगों का राजनीतिक कनेक्शन?

शनिवार, 11 जून 2022 (12:49 IST)
कोलकाता। नूपुर शर्मा की विवादास्पद टिप्पणी के विरोध में पश्चिम बंगाल के हावड़ा में शनिवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन भी हिंसा हुई। इस दौरान उपद्रवियों ने पुलिस पर भी जमकर पत्थर फेंके। राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने हिंसा के लिए भाजपा को दोषी ठहराया तो भाजपा आईटी सेल प्रभारी अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि दंगाई भाजपा का वोट बैंक है। नेताओं की बयानबाजी से सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या इन दंगों का राजनीतिक कनेक्शन भी है? अगर है भी तो इसके लिए कौन जिम्मेदार है?
 
हिंसा के मद्देनजर हावड़ा के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों और रेलवे स्टेशनों के हिस्सों में और उसके आसपास धारा 144 को लागू कर दी गई है। 15 जून तक धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है।
 
इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, जैसा कि मैं पहले भी कह चुका हूं कि हावड़ा में पिछले दो दिनों से हिंसक घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इसके पीछे कुछ राजनीतिक दल हैं और वे दंगे कराना चाहते हैं - लेकिन इन्हें बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा और उन सभी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के पाप की सजा लोग क्यों भुगते?

ममता ने दंगाईयों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। कोलकाता में हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर ममता ने कहा कि बंगाल में कुछ नहीं हुआ है। अगर आपको विरोध करना है तो वहां करें जहां भाजपा की सरकार है। या फिर विरोध दिल्ली में जाकर करें। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के पाप की सजा हम क्यों भुगते?
 
इस बीच भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रभारी अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि दंगाई भाजपा का वोट बैंक है। उन्होंने कहा ‍कि कल, जब दंगाइयों ने पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों को जला दिया और अवरुद्ध कर दिया, पुलिस मूकदर्शक के रूप में खड़ी रही। वहीं पुलिस भर्ती घोटाले का विरोध कर रहे लोगों पर तुरंत लाठीचार्ज करती है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि ममता बनर्जी एक मुंहफट राजनेता हैं, जो अपने विरोधियों के खिलाफ अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। हमने देखा कि विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान किस तरह उन्होंने नीचले स्तर पर बातचीत की थी। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि शुक्रवार को भी जुमे की नमाज के बाद बड़ी संख्या में नमाजियों ने हावड़ा में नेशनल हाइवे 116 को ब्लॉक कर आगजनी की थी। प्रदर्शनकारी नूपुर शर्मा की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे।

