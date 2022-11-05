Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

प्रदूषण पर पॉलिटिक्स, भाजपा ने हिटलर से की केजरीवाल की तुलना, कहा- दिल्ली को गैस चैंबर में बदला

शनिवार, 5 नवंबर 2022 (10:21 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में प्रदूषण की स्थिति गंभीर स्तर पर दिखाई दे रही है। लोगों का घर से निकलना दुर्भर हो गया है। सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है। इस बीच दिल्ली में प्रदूषण पर सियासत भी थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। भाजपा ने केजरीवाल पर दिल्ली को गैस चैंबर में बदलने का आरोप लगाते हुए उनकी तुलना हिटलर से कर दी। 
 
भाजपा नेता अमित मालवीय ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दूसरे शासक हैं, जिन्होंने अपने शहर को गैस चैंबर में बदल दिया। हिटलर ऐसा करने करने वाला पहला शासक था। हम जिस समय में रह रहे हैं, उस समय की एक गंभीर तस्वीर को दर्शाता है। होलोकॉस्ट के लिए हिटलर को कीमत चुकानी पड़ी थी। लेकिन अरविंद केजरीवाल एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके पीछा छुड़ाना चाहते हैं। उन्हें जवाबदेह बनाने की जरूरत है।
 
केजरीवाल से हिटलर पर तुलना पर सोशल मीडिया पर मिश्रित प्रतिक्रिया दिखाई दी। इस पर एक यूजर ने कहा कि हां भाई, केजरीवाल से पहले तो दिल्ली में प्रदूषण था ही नहीं। गुजरात चुनावों के लिए लगे रहो फायदा हो जाएगा।
 
एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा कि क्या इस फर्जीवाल का केंद्र के पास कोई इलाज नहीं। क्या इसकी भ्रष्ट नीति पर केंद्र और कोर्ट एक्शन नही ले सकता। ये झूठ पे झूठ पेले जा रहा है। पब्लिक दुखी। पब्लिक के पैसे बर्बाद कर रहा है। कठोर कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाए।
 
एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने एक तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि यह है अरविंद केजरीवाल का दिल्ली गवर्नेंस मॉडल। ट्वीट के साथ ही KejriwalFailsDelhi हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल किया है।

भाजपा ने अपने आधिकारिक अकाउंट से 8 साल पहले की दिल्ली की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 8 साल से दिल्ली बेहाल, शर्म करो केजरीवाल!

