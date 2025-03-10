राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ICC Champions Trophy जीतने पर टीम इंडिया को दी बधाई

धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 10 मार्च 2025 (09:45 IST)
राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को दुबई में आयोजित आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 में टीम इंडिया की शानदार जीत पर बधाई दी।राष्ट्रपति ने ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, “आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी, 2025 जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को हार्दिक बधाई।”
उन्होंने कहा, “भारत तीन बार ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली एकमात्र टीम बन गई है। खिलाड़ी, प्रबंधन और सहयोगी स्टाफ क्रिकेट इतिहास बनाने के लिए सर्वोच्च प्रशंसा के पात्र हैं। मैं भारतीय क्रिकेट के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करती हूं।”

इसी तरह प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल ‘एक्स’ पर कहा, “एक असाधारण खेल और एक असाधारण परिणाम!”

उन्होंने कहा, “आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी घर लाने के लिए हमारी क्रिकेट टीम पर गर्व है। उन्होंने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। शानदार ऑल-राउंड प्रदर्शन के लिए हमारी टीम को बधाई।”
उल्लेखनीय है कि भारत ने रविवार को दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में न्यूजीलैंड पर चार विकेट से रोमांचक जीत के साथ अपना तीसरा आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब जीता। यह जीत पिछले साल विश्व कप जीत के बाद भारत का लगातार दूसरा आईसीसी खिताब है।(एजेंसी)

