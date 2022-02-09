Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बिकनी, घूंघट या हिजाब, क्या पहनना है यह महिलाओं का अधिकार... प्रियंका का बड़ा बयान

बुधवार, 9 फ़रवरी 2022 (11:13 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने कर्नाटक के कुछ शिक्षण संस्थानों में हिजाब को लेकर खड़े हुए विवाद के बीच कहा कि पहनावे को लेकर महिलाओं का उत्पीड़न बंद होना चाहिए।
 
उन्होंने 'लड़की हूं, लड़ सकती हूं' हैशटैग से ट्वीट किया, 'चाहे वह बिकनी हो, घूंघट हो, जींस हो या हिजाब हो, यह फैसला करने का अधिकार महिलाओं का है कि उन्हें क्या पहनना है। इस अधिकार की गारंटी भारतीय संविधान ने दी है। महिलाओं का उत्पीड़न बंद करो।'
 
नोबल शांति पुरस्कार विजेता मलाला यूसुफजई ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि कॉलेज में हमें पढ़ाई और हिजाब के बीच किसी एक का चयन करने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है। हिजाब में लड़कियों को स्कूल जाने से मना करना भयावह है। कम या ज्यादा पहनने के लिए महिलाओं के प्रति एक नजरिया बना रहा है। भारतीय नेताओं को चाहिए कि वे मुस्लिम महिलाओं को हाशिए पर जाने से रोकें।

कर्नाटक के कुछ शिक्षण संस्थानों में हाल के दिनों में ‘हिजाब’ के पक्ष और विपक्ष में प्रदर्शन हुए हैं। इस विवाद के बीच राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में अगले तीन दिन तक स्कूल और कॉलेज में अवकाश की घोषणा की है।

