बिकनी, घूंघट या हिजाब, क्या पहनना है यह महिलाओं का अधिकार... प्रियंका का बड़ा बयान

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022
This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon
कर्नाटक के कुछ शिक्षण संस्थानों में हाल के दिनों में ‘हिजाब’ के पक्ष और विपक्ष में प्रदर्शन हुए हैं। इस विवाद के बीच राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में अगले तीन दिन तक स्कूल और कॉलेज में अवकाश की घोषणा की है।
“College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab”.— Malala (@Malala) February 8, 2022
Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women. https://t.co/UGfuLWAR8I