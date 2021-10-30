Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

गोवा में दिखा राहुल का अलग अंदाज, Pilot की सवारी का लिया मजा

webdunia
शनिवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2021 (15:29 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी शनिवार को गोवा में एक अलग ही अंदाज में दिखाई दिए। गोवा दौरे पर राहुल ने यहां मोटरसाइकिल टैक्सी (Pilot) की सवारी की।
 
राहुल इस मोटरसाइकिल टैक्सी में पणमी के बांमोलिम से पणजी मैदान तक गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने हेलमेट पहनकर यातायात नियमों का पालन किया साथ ही मास्क पहनकर कोरोना के प्रति सजग रहने की भी अपील की।
 
गोवा यात्रा के दौरान राहुल लोगों से खुलकर मिले और अपने सहज स्वभाव से लोगों का दिल जीतने का प्रयास करते दिखाई दिए। उन्होंने वेलसाओ में मछुआरों से मुलाकात की।
 
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने गोवा में मछुआरा समुदाय को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा की नफरत, गुस्से और विभाजन पर हमारी प्रतिक्रिया प्रेम और स्नेह है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आज आप भाजपा के पेट्रोल वृद्धि के लिए नहीं बोल सकते, लेकिन आपको पूछना होगा कि इससे किसे फायदा हो रहा है। अंतराष्ट्रीय बाजार में क्रूड आइल की कीमतों के आधार पर यहां पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम नहीं हैं और भरपाई आपको करनी पड़ रही है।
 

