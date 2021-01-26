गणतंत्र दिवस परेड : राजपथ पर दिखी सैन्य ताकत और सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक

-राजपथ पर फ्लाई पास्ट, सबसे पहले डकोटा विमानों ने भरी उड़ान।
One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya' formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.
The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.
-झांकियों में दिखी मोदी सरकार के डिजिटल इंडिया, आत्मनिर्भर भारत कैंपेन, स्वच्छता कैंपेन, हेल्दी इंडिया कैंपेन की झलक।
Delhi: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes.
-उत्तरप्रदेश की झांकी में अयोध्य में बन रहे भव्य राम मंदिर की प्रतिकृति। रामायण से जुड़े चित्र भी झांकी में।
Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.
डिप्टी कमांडेंट आशीष नागर के नेतृत्व में भारतीय तटरक्षक बल का मार्चिंग दस्ता सलामी मंच के आगे से गुजरता हुआ, ध्येय वाक्य है- वयं रक्षाम:
WATCH NOW on @DDNational & Live-Stream on https://t.co/5Kr524lKGS#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/FQaHNlgL3b
-कैप्टन करनवीर सिंह के नेतृत्व में परेड में शामिल हुआ टी-90 भीष्म टैंक का दस्ता
The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system is led by Captain Quamrul Zaman.
This missile has been developed as a joint venture between India and Russia. It has a maximum range of 400 km.
Delhi: Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's Republic Day parade, as the Parade Commander.
Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID19
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!
Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!