गणतंत्र दिवस परेड : राजपथ पर दिखी सैन्य ताकत और सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.



The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UCCcQMy0gR