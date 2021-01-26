Select Your Language

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड : राजपथ पर दिखी सैन्य ताकत और सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक

मंगलवार, 26 जनवरी 2021 (10:30 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश आज पूरे उमंग और उत्साह के साथ 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर हर साल राजपथ पर होने वाली परेड में इस वर्ष भी सैन्य ताकत और सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक दिखाई दी। गणतंत्र दिवस परेड से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


11:44 AM, 26th Jan

-राजपथ पर फ्लाई पास्ट, सबसे पहले डकोटा विमानों ने भरी उड़ान।
-राफेल लड़ाकू विमान ने की एकलव्य फॉरमेशन की अगुवाई। राफेल के साथ उड़े 2 जगुआर और 2 मिग-29 लड़ाकू विमान। फॉरमेशन के कप्तान ग्रुप कैप्टन रोहित कटारिया, फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट 17 स्कवाड्रन।

11:16 AM, 26th Jan
-झांकियों में दिखी मोदी सरकार के डिजिटल इंडिया, आत्मनिर्भर भारत कैंपेन, स्वच्छता कैंपेन, हेल्दी इंडिया कैंपेन की झलक।

11:01 AM, 26th Jan
-उत्तरप्रदेश की झांकी में अयोध्य में बन रहे भव्य राम मंदिर की प्रतिकृति। रामायण से जुड़े चित्र भी झांकी में।
-कर्नाटक की झांकी में दिखा विजयनगर।
-दिल्ली की झांकी में दिखा लाल किला, फतेहपुरी मस्जिद और चांदनी चौक।
-पंजाब ने इस बार 9वें सिख गुरु श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर की झलक दिखाई दी।

10:45 AM, 26th Jan
-राज्यों की झांकियों में सबसे पहले लद्दाख की झांकी। पहली बार परेड में शामिल हुई लद्दाख की झांकी।
-गुजरात की झांकी में मोढेरा का सूर्य मंदिर। पुष्पवती नदी के तट पर स्थित है यह भव्य मंदिर।
-असम की झांकी में चाय बागान और वहां के लोक नृत्य ने समां बांधा।

10:40 AM, 26th Jan
-बीएसएफ में ऊंटों के दस्तों ने राजसी वेशभूषा में मार्च पास्ट किया। रेगिस्तान का जहाज कहे जाने वाले ऊंटों की बीएसएफ में अपनी अलग ही पहचान है।
-नौसेना की झांकी में 1971 के युद्ध में नौसेना के प्रमुख योद्धाओं की प्रदर्शन मंजूषा को दिखाया गया है।
-डिप्टी कमांडेंट आशीष नागर के नेतृत्व में भारतीय तटरक्षक बल का मार्चिंग दस्ता राजपथ पर निकला, ध्येय वाक्य है- वयं रक्षाम: 

10:27 AM, 26th Jan
-राजपथ पर वायुसेना की झांकी ने सबका मन मोह लिया। 

10:15 AM, 26th Jan
-कैप्टन करनवीर सिंह के नेतृत्व में परेड में शामिल हुआ टी-90 भीष्म टैंक का दस्ता
-ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल सिस्टम भी परेड में शामिल, 400 किमी तक कर सकती है मार। 
-दुनिया की सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ राकेट प्रणाली भी राजपथ पर दिखी। एक के बाद एक कई राकेट दागने की क्षमता। इसका नेतृत्व कैप्टन विभोर गुलाटी ने किया।
-20 मिनट में पुल तैयार करने वाला टैंक भी परेड में शामिल।
-आधुनिक रडार प्रणाली शिल्का की कमान कैप्टन प्रीति चौधरी के पास।


10:09 AM, 26th Jan
-परेड में थल सेना, वायुसेना और नौसेना के दस्ते शामिल।
-राजपथ पर पहली बार बांग्लादेश का दस्ता, 1971 की जीत की याद में शामिल हुआ दस्ता।

10:01 AM, 26th Jan
-राजपथ पर स्थित परेड स्थल पर पहुंचे राष्‍ट्रपति कोबिंद, पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत।
-इसके बाद राष्ट्रपति को 21 तोपों की सलामी दी गई।
-राष्‍ट्रपति कोबिंद ने फहराया तिरंगा। 
-विमानों ने की पुष्प वर्षा से हुई परेड की शुरुआत।
-परेड कमांडर ले.ज. विजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में शुरू हुई परेड। 


09:51 AM, 26th Jan
-46 घुड़सवार अंगरक्षक दस्ते के साथ राष्‍ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद परेड स्थल के लिए रवाना हुए।
-राष्‍ट्रपति के आगे मेजर दिलबाग सिंह की टुकड़ी।
-पीएम मोदी राजपथ पर पहुंचे। रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी साथ।

09:36 AM, 26th Jan
-नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचे पीएम मोदी।
-रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ भी पीएम के साथ मौजूद।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। 
-उन्होंने शहीदों के सम्मान में 2 मिनट का मौन भी रखा।
 


09:31 AM, 26th Jan
-गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का किया पालन, मास्क में नजर आए दर्शक। दूर दूर थी कुर्सियां।

09:00 AM, 26th Jan
-दिल्ली के 38 पुलिसकर्मियों को उनकी सेवाओं के लिए पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित किया गया है।
-गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर 17 पुलिसकर्मियों को पुलिस वीरता पदक (पीएमजी)से, 3 पुलिसकर्मियों को उत्कृष्ट सेवा के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक से तथा 18 पुलिसकर्मियों को सराहनीय सेवा के लिए पुलिस पदक से नवाजा गया।

08:12 AM, 26th Jan
-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत अन्य केंद्रीय मंत्रियों, राहुल गांधी और अन्य देश के नेताओं ने लोगों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी।
-भारत गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के दौरान पहली बार राफेल लड़ाकू विमानों की उड़ान के साथ टी-90 टैंकों, समविजय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक युद्धक प्रणाली, सुखोई-30 एमके आई लड़ाकू विमानों समेत अपनी सैन्य शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करेगा।
-गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में राजपथ पर 17 राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की झांकियों, रक्षा मंत्रालय की 6 झांकियों अन्य केंद्रीय मंत्रालयों और अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की 9 झांकियों समेत 32 झांकियों में देश की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक धरोहर, आर्थिक उन्नति और सैन्य ताकत की आन बान शान नजर आएगी।
-बांग्लादेश सैन्य बल की 122 सदस्यीय टुकड़ी भी मंगलवार को राजपथ पर कदमताल करेगी।

08:09 AM, 26th Jan
-राजपथ पर कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड।
-परेड में इस वर्ष केवल 25 हजार लोगों को ही आमंत्रित किया गया है।
-55 साल में पहली बार ऐसा होगा जब रिपब्लिक डे परेड में किसी चीफ गेस्ट के रूप में नहीं बुलाया गया है।
-इससे पहले सिर्फ 3 बार ऐसा हुआ है। 1952, 1953 और 1966 में भी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में भी कोई चीफ गेस्ट था।

08:08 AM, 26th Jan
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर देशवासियों को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी। पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं. जय हिंद!'

08:08 AM, 26th Jan
-जमीन से आसमान तक अभेद्य हुई राजधानी। सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम।
-इस बार नहीं होगा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, सिर्फ झाकियां निकलेंगी।
-विजय चौक से लेकर इंडिया गेट तक 500 कैमरे लगाए गए।

