आज शाम मिल सकती है खुशखबरी, सिलक्यारा टनल के बाहर डॉक्टर तैनात : Live Update

, मंगलवार, 28 नवंबर 2023 (13:44 IST)
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation in Uttarkashi: सिलक्यारा टनल से जल्द ही खुशखबरी मिलने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। एम्बुलेंस के साथ डॉक्टरों की टीम भी तैनात कर दी गई है। श्रमिकों को बाहर लाने के बाद उपचार के लिए तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया जाएगा। बताया जा रहा है कि रेस्क्यू का काम अंतिम चरण में है। टनल में 12 नवंबर से 8 राज्यों के 41 मजदूर फंसे हुए हैं। आइए जानते सिलक्यारा टनल रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 
 

-उत्तराखंड के मुख्‍यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी को फोन कर सिल्क्यारा में सुरंग में फंसे श्रमिकों के राहत और बचाव कार्य के बारे में जानकारी ली। 
 
-अंतरराष्ट्रीय टनलिंग विशेषज्ञ अर्नोल्ड डिक्स ने सिल्कयारा सुरंग के अंदर फंसे 41 श्रमिकों की सुरक्षित निकासी के लिए सुरंग के मुख्य द्वार पर बने एक मंदिर में पुजारी के साथ पूजा की।

-मजदूरों को निकालने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। टीम को टनल के अंदर गद्दे ले जाते हुए देखा गया है। टनल के बाहर 41 एम्बुलेंस और डॉक्टर तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। एम्बुलेंस को सुरंग के भीतर ले जाया जा रहा है। अभी एक और पाइप डाला जाएगा।


बचाव कर्मियों ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड की सिलक्यारा सुरंग में मलबे के अंदर 60 मीटर तक ड्रिलिंग का काम पूरा कर लिया। NDRF, SDRF की टीम सुरंग में गई। 16 दिन से इसमें फंसे मजदूरों के अब जल्द बाहर निकलने की उम्मीद है। 

