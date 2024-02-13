Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

क्या शाहरुख की वजह से कतर से रिहा हुए 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी, जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के दावे का सच

हमें फॉलो करें क्या शाहरुख की वजह से कतर से रिहा हुए 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी, जानिए सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के दावे का सच

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2024 (19:05 IST)
Shahrukh Khan, Subramanian Swamy News : बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (Subramanian Swamy) ने दावा कि 8 पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारियों के कतर से भारत वापस लौटने में बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहरुख खान (Subramanian Swamy) का हाथ है। स्वामी ने बड़ा बयान दिया है कि विदेश मंत्रालय और NSA कतर शेखों को मनाने में विफल रहे। 
 
हालांकि पूरे मामले को लेकर शाहरुख खान का बयान भी सामने आया है। कतर ने जेल में बंद भारतीय नौसेना के 8 पूर्व कर्मियों को सोमवार को रिहा कर दिया। इनमें से सात देश लौट आए। सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का यह बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
webdunia
एक्स पर क्या बोले स्वामी : सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर प्रधानमंत्री के एक पोस्ट के जवाब में लिखा था कि पीएम मोदी को शाहरुख खान को अपने साथ कतर ले जाना चाहिए क्योंकि विदेश मंत्रालय और एनएसए कतर के शेखों को मनाने में विफल रहे थे। 
पीएम मोदी ने फिर मामले में शाहरुख खान से हस्तक्षेप करने का अनुरोध किया। इस तरह हमारे नौसेना के पूर्व अधिकारियों को मुक्त करने के लिए कतर के शेखों से समझौता किया गया।
क्या आया शाहरुख का बयान : शाहरुख खान की मैनेजर पूजा ददलानी ने पूरे मामले को लेकर बयान जारी किया। बयान में कहा गया है कि उनकी भागीदारी का दावा गलत है। सरकारी अधिकारियों ने भी इस मामले में शाहरुख खान की भागीदारी से इंकार किया। Edited By : Sudhir Sharma

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Indore: महिला ने भीख मांगकर 45 दिन में कमाए 2.50 लाख, विवाद के बाद गिरफ्तार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos