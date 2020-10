उद्धव ठाकरे का राज्यपाल को जवाब, हिंदुत्व पर आपका सर्टिफिकेट नहीं चाहिए

As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (in file photo) replies to Governor https://t.co/Tw26tZ2r6B pic.twitter.com/VgCSXnhTlh