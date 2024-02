Weather Update : पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी, 2 दिन इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

1. Fresh spell of enhanced rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning likely over Central India on 26 & 27 Feb, 2024.

2. Enhancement of rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region on 26 & 27 Feb, 2024.