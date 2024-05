POK पर अमित शाह, मोदी का क्या है प्लान? पीओके की अवाम बोली भारत में शामिल करो

PoJK मांगे आजादी!!!

PoJK मांगे भारत मे वापसी !!



Protests against inflation turn violent as police crackdown on demonstrators in Muzaffarabad, PoK.



The Awami Action Committee called for the protest, demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat… pic.twitter.com/a352fnwJ8S