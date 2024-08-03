Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

तीसरे पदक से चूकीं मनु भाकर लेकिन भारत को अपनी बेटी पर नाज, इतिहास के पन्नों पर दर्ज किया है नाम

हमें फॉलो करें Manu Bhaker

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024 (13:34 IST)
Manu Bhaker 25m Air Pistol Event Paris Olympics : मनु भाकर पेरिस ओलंपिक के 25 मीटर पिस्टल इवेंट में मेडल जीतने से चुकी।  इस इवेंट में कुल 10 सीरीज के शॉट्स लगाए जाने थे। एक सीरीज में कुल पांच शॉट्स थे। तीन सीरीज के बाद एलिमिनेशन का दौर शुरू हुआ उसके बाद तीसरे स्थान के लिए पूर्व विश्व रिकॉर्ड होल्डर वेरोनिका मेजर (Veronika Major) और मनु के बीच शूट-ऑफ हुआ, वे 28 के स्कोर पर बराबरी पर थे।

मनु चौथे स्थान पर रहीं। तीसरे स्थान के शूटऑफ़ में दो से चूकने के कारण वह खुश नहीं दिख रही है। यह उनके लिए निराशा से भरा हुआ पल था लेकिन हर एक भारतीय को उनपर गर्व हैं।

उन्होंने इस ओलंपिक में भारत को 2 मेडल जिताएं हैं।  इस से पहले मनु ने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल इवेंट में कांस्य पदक जीता और इसके बाद सरबजोत सिंह के साथ मिश्रित टीम इवेंट में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में एक और कांस्य पदक जीता था। 2 मेडल के साथ मनु भाकर व्यक्तिगत खेल में तीन ओलंपिक पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय एथलीट और एक ही ओलंपिक में 3 पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय एथलीट भी हैं।  
 
 
भारत को है अपनी बेटी पर गर्व




 

 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भारतीय टॉप आर्डर के बल्लेबाजों को गेंदबाजी के पर्याप्त मौके दिए जाएंगे : गेंदबाजी कोच बहुतुले

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos