तीसरे पदक से चूकीं मनु भाकर लेकिन भारत को अपनी बेटी पर नाज, इतिहास के पन्नों पर दर्ज किया है नाम

Manu Bhaker, you’ve already made India proud! Keep shining! #IndiaProud #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/N5XSA70Fti— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 3, 2024
Manu, you have made the entire nation stand up and applaud your incredible achievement. Winning a third Olympic medal would have been an extraordinary feat, but what you’ve accomplished in Paris is truly monumental. Your journey stands as a testament to relentless hard work and…
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 3, 2024
MANU BHAKER IN PARIS OLYMPICS:
- Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol.
- Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol mixed.
- 4th in 25m Air Pistol.
WHOLE INDIA IS PROUD OF YOU, MANU. pic.twitter.com/FHQcHsljr6
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2024
From not qualifying to any event's Final in Tokyo to winning 2 Bronze Medal and finishing 4th in 3 events in Paris Olympics.
- Salute the rise of Manu Bhaker! pic.twitter.com/1q4pmyLmGc— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 3, 2024
! Despite another strong performance from Manu Bhaker in the final, she unfortunately missed out on securing a third Olympic medal at #Paris2024.
Keep your chin up queen, you have already made India proud with your efforts!… pic.twitter.com/ImWJmwmKDb— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 3, 2024
How I will remember Manu Bhaker's Olympic 2024 performance pic.twitter.com/wdKwi1GZmA
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2024
In Tokyo 2020 - Manu Bhaker couldn't qualify into the final of any of the events at Olympics.
In Paris 2024 - Manu Bhaker won 2 medals & finished 4th in one event in the Olympics.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2024
A STORY OF REDEMPTION IN INDIAN SPORTING HISTORY pic.twitter.com/EEgt6atr43