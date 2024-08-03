Select Your Language

Paris Olympics : उमस से परेशान भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए खेल मंत्रालय ने लगवाए 40 AC, खुश हुए फैन्स

WD Sports Desk

, शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024 (10:57 IST)
Paris Olympics 2024 : पेरिस ओलंपिक में गर्मी और उमस से परेशान भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को राहत देने के लिए खेल मंत्रालय ने खेलगांव में उनके कमरों में 40 पोर्टेबल एसी लगवाए हैं।
 
मंत्रालय के सूत्रों ने बताया कि यहां फ्रेंच दूतावास और भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ से बातचीत के बाद खेलगांव में एसी भेजे गए।
 
एक सूत्र ने बताया ,‘‘ ओलंपिक खेलगांव में गर्मी और उमस के कारण खिलाड़ियों की परेशानी को देखते हुए खेल मंत्रालय ने वहां भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए 40 एसी लगवाने का फैसला किया है।’’
 
पेरिस और शेटराउ में तापमान बहुत अधिक है। शेटराउ में निशानेबाजी के दौरान कल भारत के लिए 50 मीटर राइफल थ्री पोजिशंस में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले स्वप्निल कुसाले (Swapnil Kusale) को पसीने में भीगा हुआ देखा जा सकता था।
 

 
ऐसी रिपोर्ट हैं कि पेरिस में तापमान 40 डिगी के पार भी गया है।

खेल शुरू होने से पहले ही कई देशों ने पेरिस के मौसम को देखते हुए खेलगांव को पर्यावरण अनुकूल रखने के लिए एसी नहीं लगवाने के आयोजकों के फैसले पर चिंता जताई थी।
 
अमेरिका समेत कई देशों ने पोर्टेबल एसी खरीदकर लगवाए हैं।
 
मंत्रालय के सूत्र ने कहा ,‘‘ यह फैसला शुक्रवार की सुबह लिया गया और सारी लागत मंत्रालय वहन करेगा।’’ (भाषा) 



