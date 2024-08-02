Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हराया

हमें फॉलो करें 52 साल बाद भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने ओलंपिक में आस्ट्रेलिया को हराया

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024 (18:52 IST)
Indian Hockey Team Paris Olympics 2024 : कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह (Harmanpreet Singh) के दो गोल और पी आर श्रीजेश (PR Sreejesh) की अद्भुत गोलकीपिंग के दम पर भारत ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के आखिरी पूल मैच में शुक्रवार को आस्ट्रेलिया को 3 . 2 से हरा दिया।


ओलंपिक पुरूष हॉकी में 1972 म्युनिख खेलों के बाद भारत की आस्ट्रेलिया पर यह पहली जीत है। आखिरी बार भारत ने सिडनी ओलंपिक 2000 में 2 . 2 से ड्रॉ खेला था। तोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 में आस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को पूल चरण में 7 . 1 से हराया था।
 
भारत के लिए अभिषेक ने 12वें, हरमनप्रीत ने 13वें और 32वें मिनट में गोल किए। आस्ट्रेलिया के लिए क्रेग थॉमस ने 25वें और ब्लैक गोवर्स ने 55वें मिनट में गोल दागा। 


ALSO READ: पेरिस ओलंपिक में पुरुष बॉक्सर को महिला से लड़वाया, 46 सेकंड में हुआ मैच खत्म, खेल जगत में आया भूचाल
 
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया दोनों पहले ही क्वार्टर फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं, लेकिन आज का परिणाम तय कर सकता है कि नॉक-आउट चरण में उनमें से प्रत्येक का सामना किससे होगा।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मनु भाकर 25 मीटर महिला पिस्टल स्पर्धा के फाइनल में, ईशा बाहर

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos