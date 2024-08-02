Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पेरिस ओलंपिक की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise, इस देश को सौंपा जाएगा ओलंपिक ध्वज

हमें फॉलो करें पेरिस ओलंपिक की क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में खतरनाक स्टंट करेंगे Tom Cruise, इस देश को सौंपा जाएगा ओलंपिक ध्वज

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 2 अगस्त 2024 (15:46 IST)
Tom Cruise Paris Olympics : हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार टॉम क्रूज के 11 अगस्त को पेरिस ओलंपिक के समारोपन समारोह में हिस्सा लेने की उम्मीद है।
 
मिशन इम्पॉसिबल सीरीज, टॉप गन और ऐज ऑफ टुमॉरो जैसी बेहद सफल फिल्मों में काम करने वाले एक्शन हीरो टॉम क्रूज के समापन समारोह में एक स्टंट करने की उम्मीद है जब ओलंपिक ध्वज 2028 ओलंपिक के मेजबान शहर लॉस एंजिलिस (Los Angeles) को सौंपा जाएगा। ‘डेडलाइन’ प्रकाशन ने विश्वसनीय सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी।


ALSO READ: IND vs SL : भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने अंशुमन गायकवाड़ की याद में काली पट्टी बांधी
 
‘डेडलाइन’ ने सूत्रों के हवाले से कहा, ‘‘आप हॉलीवुड प्रोडक्शन की बड़ी भूमिका होने की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं।’’
 
कार्यक्रम की जानकारी को गोपनीय रखा गया है लेकिन इस दौरान पेरिस की मेयर ऐनी हिडाल्गो ओलंपिक ध्वज को लॉस एंजिलिस की मेयर केरेन बास को सौंपेंगी।


ALSO READ: पेरिस ओलंपिक में पुरुष बॉक्सर को महिला से लड़वाया, 46 सेकंड में हुआ मैच खत्म, खेल जगत में आया भूचाल
 
हॉलीवुड वेबसाइट ‘टीएमजेड’ ने समापन समारोह में क्रूज के हिस्सा लेने की जानकारी सबसे पहले दी थी। वेबसाइट ने दावा किया था कि अपने एक्शन के लिए पहचाना जाने वाला यह अभिनेता ओलंपिक के लिए ‘बेजोड़ स्टंट’ की योजना बना रहा है।
 
ओलंपिक 2028 का आयोजन लॉस एंजिलिस में 14 से 30 जुलाई तक किया जाएगा। यह शहर इससे पहले 1932 और 1984 में भी ओलंपिक की मेजबानी कर चुका है। (भाषा)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

IND vs SL : भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने अंशुमन गायकवाड़ की याद में काली पट्टी बांधी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos