मुश्किल में अमरिंदर सरकार, पंजाब में किस तरह कांग्रेस विधायकों को साधेंगे 'कैप्टन'

webdunia
शनिवार, 18 सितम्बर 2021 (08:52 IST)
चंडीगढ़। पंजाब में मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है। कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के निर्देश पर शनिवार को पंजाब के सभी विधायकों की बैठक शाम को पंजाब प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में बुलाई गई है।
 
पंजाब में कांग्रेस के प्रभारी हरीश रावत ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि एआईसीसी से बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस विधायकों ने पंजाब के कांग्रेस विधायक दल की तुरंत बैठक बुलाने का अनुरोध किया है। इसी आधार पर 18 सितंबर को पर सायं 5:00 बजे सीएलपी की बैठक बुलाई गई है।
 
हरीश रावत ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि एआईसीसी ने पीपीसीसी को पंजाब प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्यालय में बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। पंजाब के सभी कांग्रेस विधायकों से अनुरोध है कि कृपया इस बैठक शामिल हो।
 
कहा जा रहा है कि अमरिंदर विरोधी विधायकों ने सोनिया गांधी को एक पत्र भेजा है, जिसमें कैप्टन के कामकाज पर उंगली उठाते हुए उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री पद से हटाने की मांग की है। इस पत्र में ही सोनिया गांधी से मांग की गई है कि पंजाब विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई जाए, ताकि विधायकों को अपना पक्ष रखने का अवसर मिल सके।
 
बहरहाल कहा जा रहा है इस बैठक में अमरिंदर समर्थक और उनके विरोधी दोनों ही जमकर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेंगे। अगर अमरिंदर इस बैठक में विधायकों को साधने में सफल रहे तो ही उनकी सरकार बचेगी।

