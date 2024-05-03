पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस पर यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकायत, राजभवन ने खारिज किए आरोप

टीएमसी ने इस मामले पर एक्स पर लिया है कि इससे राजभवन की गरिमा को धक्का लगा है। पार्टी ने आरोप लगाया यह भयावह और अकल्पनीय है! हमारी संवैधानिकता के प्रतीक राजभवन की पवित्रता धूमिल हो गई है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रात में राजभवन पहुंचने से कुछ घंटे पहले राज्यपाल ने नौकरी का झांसा देकर एक महिला से कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ की।
BIG. Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose accused of molesting a woman. How utterly APPALLING and HORRIFYING. Ahead of @narendramodi visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj…— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 2, 2024
Appalling and unthinkable! The sanctity of Raj Bhavan, a symbol of our constitutionality, has been tarnished.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2024
Hours before PM Narendra Modi was supposed to arrive at Raj Bhavan to spend the night, a woman was allegedly molested by the Governor under the false pretext of job.… pic.twitter.com/YcCp16Yeu3