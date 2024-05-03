Select Your Language

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस पर यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकायत, राजभवन ने खारिज किए आरोप

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 3 मई 2024 (14:11 IST)
Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose : कोलकाता में राजभवन की एक महिला कर्मचारी ने गुरुवार को आरोप लगाया कि पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस ने उनका यौन उत्पीड़न किया।  2019 से राजभवन में संविदा कर्मचारी रही इस महिला ने कोलकाता के हेयर स्ट्रीट पुलिस स्टेशन में भी शिकायत दर्ज की है। ALSO READ: 2500 वीडियो क्लिप, 17 साल पुराना ड्राइवर, कर्नाटक के इस कांड को क्‍यों कहा जा रहा भारत का सबसे बड़ा sex scandal?
 
द हिंदू अखबार की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को राजभवन में रात रुकने के लिए पहुंचे थे और उससे कुछ घंटे पहले ही यह घटनाक्रम सामने आया यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप पर राज्यपाल बोस ने कहा कि वो ऐसे बनाए जा रहे नैरेटिव से घबराएंगे नहीं।
 
राज्यपाल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि सत्य की जीत होगी। मैं इस तरह से बनाए जा रहे नैरेटिव से डरने वाला नहीं हूं। अगर कोई मुझे बदनाम करके कुछ चुनावी फायदा चाहता है तो भगवान उनका भला करे। लेकिन वे बंगाल में भ्रष्टाचार और हिंसा के ख़िलाफ मेरी लड़ाई को नहीं रोक सकते। पूर्व नौकरशाह रहे बोस को नवंबर 2023 में राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया था। 
 
टीएमसी ने इस मामले पर एक्स पर लिया है कि इससे राजभवन की गरिमा को धक्का लगा है। पार्टी ने आरोप लगाया यह भयावह और अकल्पनीय है! हमारी संवैधानिकता के प्रतीक राजभवन की पवित्रता धूमिल हो गई है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रात में राजभवन पहुंचने से कुछ घंटे पहले राज्यपाल ने नौकरी का झांसा देकर एक महिला से कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ की।
 
पार्टी ने कहा है कि बिना देरी और टालमटोल के इस मामले में जल्द से जल्द न्याय मिलना चाहिए। महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि जब उनका यौन उत्पीड़न हुआ तो उन्हें 24 अप्रैल को राज्यपाल के सामने पेश होने के लिए कहा गया। महिला ने अपनी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें गुरुवार को भी ऐसी ही स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ा जिसके बाद उन्होंने पुलिस से संपर्क किया।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि संविधान का अनुच्छेद 361 राज्यपाल को किसी भी आपराधिक कार्यवाही से छूट देता है। इस मुद्दे पर कोलकाता पुलिस अधिकारी कानूनी राय ले रहे हैं।

