Video : CISF के जवान ने चिमनी में फंसे कर्मचारियों को बचाया

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2021 (21:13 IST)
नई दिल्ली। मध्यप्रदेश से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। इसमें केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (Central Industrial Security Force) का एक जवान चिमनी में फंसे दो वर्कर्स को बचाता हुआ दिख रहा है।

चिमनी में 50 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर अचानक मेकैनिकल लिफ्ट फेल हो गया और उसमें दो वर्कर फंस गए थे, जिनके लिए CISF का जवान मसीहा बनकर आया।
खबरों के मुताबिक यह घटना मध्यप्रदेश के विद्यांचल सुपर थर्मल पॉवर स्टेशन (Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station) की है। यहां बीते शुक्रवार को चिमनी का मेकैनिकल लिफ्ट अचानक फेल हो गया और उसमें दो वर्कर फंस गए। मुसीबत में फंसे लोगों को बचाने के लिए CISF की सहायता ली गई।

