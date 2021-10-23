Video : CISF के जवान ने चिमनी में फंसे कर्मचारियों को बचाया

खबरों के मुताबिक यह घटना मध्यप्रदेश के विद्यांचल सुपर थर्मल पॉवर स्टेशन (Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station) की है। यहां बीते शुक्रवार को चिमनी का मेकैनिकल लिफ्ट अचानक फेल हो गया और उसमें दो वर्कर फंस गए। मुसीबत में फंसे लोगों को बचाने के लिए CISF की सहायता ली गई।
CISF personnel rescue two workers trapped in a mechanical lift (about 50 meters height) attached with Chimney of Stage-IV at VSTPP Vindhyanagar in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.@CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/fiPGS2rYVT— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 22, 2021