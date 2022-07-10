Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर पर CM नीतीश कुमार ने लगाई रोक, मंत्री नाराज

रविवार, 10 जुलाई 2022 (11:33 IST)
पटना। बिहार में अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर पर रोक से राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार मंत्री रामसूरत राय मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से खासे नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं। नाराजगी की वजह उनके द्वारा किए गए विभागीय तबादलों पर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की तरफ से रोक लगाना है।
 
राजस्व विभाग में बीते 30 जून को मंत्री रामसूरत राय ने बड़ी संख्या में अधिकारियों की ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग किए थे। 2 दिन बाद सीएमओ ने इस पर तत्काल रोक लगा दी। इससे मंत्री रामसूरत राय नाराज हो गए। राय ने ये भी धमकी दी है कि वो अब जनता दरबार नहीं करेंगे क्योंकि उनकी बात नहीं सुनी गई।
 
राय ने कहा कि जहां तक तबादलों का सवाल है, कुछ लोगों ने शिकायत की कि कम समय में आदेश आ गए। इसलिए सीएम ने कहा कि इसकी समीक्षा की जानी चाहिए। अधिकारी जहां हैं, वहीं रहेंगे।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आदेश रद्द कर दिया है और मैं समीक्षा के बाद इसे फिर भेजूंगा। सीएम देंगे मंजूरी इसमें कोई विसंगति नहीं है, कोई जातिवाद शामिल नहीं है। अधिकारियों की कोई जाति नहीं होती। ट्रांसफर पोस्टिंग अभ्यावेदन के आधार पर होती है, यह उन लोगों के लिए किया जाता है जिन्होंने यहां 3 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं।
मंत्री ने कहा कि कोई दिक्कत की बात नहीं है। विभाग में परेशानी होते रहती है। एक साथ सबके मन की बात नहीं हो सकती। हमारे विभाग में हमें भूमाफिया से निपटना पड़ता है। हमने उनकी कमर तोड़ने का काम किया है। इससे ये लोग जो परेशान हो रहे हैं।

